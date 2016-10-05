Former Buc Meronk set to begin pro career

Meronk — who enjoyed a dominating run on the amateur circuit — will make his professional debut on the European Tour this weekend at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Meronk wrapped up his amateur career two weeks ago when he finished third at the World Amateur Team Championships in Riviera Maya, Mexico. He moved to No. 8 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. In June, Meronk helped the Europeans to a Palmer Cup win and advanced to the semifinals of the Amateur Championship.

"I cannot imagine a better tournament to make my professional debut in,” said Meronk, who will become the first player from Poland to play in a European Tour event. “To be honest, I did not expect an invitation to European Tour this year. I’ll be closing a very important chapter of my career (as an amateur), but I am ready to turn pro and play the best I can.”

During his four-year playing career at ETSU, Meronk won five tournaments, earned All-American honors via PING and Golfweek, and became a two-time Southern Conference Player of the Year recipient. Overall, Meronk played in 51 tournaments (150 rounds) as a Buccaneer — registering a 71.93 career stroke average — while totaling 82 rounds of par or better and 35 rounds in the 60s.

Meronk won’t be the only former Buc in this weekend’s field. Rhys Davies, who won 10 tournaments while at ETSU and was an All-American in 2005, '06 and '07 will be there.

The field also features the likes of Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer, Trevor Immelman, Danny Willett, Louis Oosthuizen, Padraig Harrington, Y.E. Yang, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry, Thorbjorn Olesen, Sean O’Hair, and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year, because it offers professionals and amateurs the chance to join forces at three of the most renowned courses in the world.

Over the course of four rounds, two competitions will run side by side as players tee it up at the Old Course at St. Andrews, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns Golf Links. Each professional will be paired with an amateur for the duration of the tournament, with players alternating between the three different courses.

The pros will compete in an individual stroke play event as per a regulation week on the European Tour, but will also be part of a Pro-Am competition involving their partner, with the best score on each hole from every pair taken.

After three rounds the field is reduced to 60 pros including ties, plus the leading 20 Pro-Am teams, with the final round being played at the Old Course.

Former champions of the tournament include Lee Westwood (2003), Padraig Harrington (2002 and 2006), Martin Kaymer (2010) and Colin Montgomerie (2005).

Meronk will be paired with 2009 champion Simon Dyson. They tee off Thursday at 7:23 a.m. from No. 10 at St. Andrews. Davies goes out Thursday morning at 6:17 a.m., from No. 10 at Kingsbarns.

The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – noon, while Sunday’s round will be aired from 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.