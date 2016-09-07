King of aces: Stewart says luck on his side

All he wants to be known as is lucky.

Stewart, an 84-year-old golf enthusiast, has the distinction of having made holes-in-one on all four of the par-threes at Johnson City Country Club.

And he's done it all after his 70th birthday.

"I've just been lucky," Stewart said Wednesday during a round with his usual playing partners. "You know, I think most holes-in-one that anyone has are lucky."

If it's truly luck, Stewart has been one of the luckiest golfers around. He has had six aces along the way — five at JCCC and one at Buffalo Valley — and they've all come in the last 14 years.

"Don't believe that about being lucky," one of Stewart's golfing buddies, Phil Carriger, yells out between shots. "It's not luck. It's skill."

That elicited a laugh out of the entire group, who know deep down it's a little bit of both.

Stewart's latest ace came at No. 17, but he didn't have the satisfaction of seeing it disappear into the hole. He and his playing partner Dr. Phil Walters both hit their shots onto the green.

"I really didn't see it," Stewart said. "The pin was right behind the front trap. It was going right toward the pin.

"When we got up to the green I said 'Doc, there's just one white ball on the green. It's either you or me in the hole.' "

It was Stewart's ball, and that ace gave him the JCCC grand slam of holes-in-one.

"Seventeen was the one I was missing," he said. "I'd had the other ones for a couple of years."

Even though he insists it's all luck, none of his aces have come with a wild story. None have bounced off a tree or a golf cart or anything like that.

"I had one on No. 7 that hit the right side of the green and kicked straight left into the hole," he said. "But other than that they've been straight at it."

As Stewart recalled his hole-in-one escapades, he pulled out his putter, the only putter he's had in his bag since 1970. He said he's had the club only slightly less time than he's been married to his wife, Louann.

The mallet-headed putter has some kind of colorful tape up and down the rusted shaft.

"I've been married 57 years and I've had this putter for 56," he said.

Then, right on cue, Stewart rolled in a 30-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole.

"I told you I'm lucky," he said.

Stewart's luck must rub off on his friends. He's been a witness to recent aces by Carriger and Tony Ferro.

"I've been playing golf a long time," Stewart said. "Nothing excites me too much."