Former ETSU golfer Power earns PGA Tour card

First, the former East Tennessee State University golfer had the good fortune to represent Ireland at the Olympics in Rio De Janeiro.

Now, just two weeks later, he has received the one thing every professional golfer wants — a PGA Tour card.

Power will be on the biggest tour in golf next year, having earned his playing rights thanks to a stellar year on the Web.com Tour, the main developmental circuit.

Power tied for 11th in the Web.com Tour's regular-season finale in Portland over the weekend, finishing four shots behind the winner. That finish was good enough to keep him in ninth place on the tour's money list, easily earning his PGA Tour card for next season.

The top 25 regular-season earners will join another 25 from the tour's playoffs on the big tour next season.

Power, who won five tournaments at ETSU, became the first Irishman to win on the Web.com Tour earlier this year.

He also finished tied for 15th in the Olympics after challenging for a medal on the final day when he briefly moved into a tie for third.

Power has won more than $209,000 on the Web.com Tour this year.

The 2017 PGA Tour season actually begins this year. The Safeway Open in Napa, California, gets things started Oct. 13-16.