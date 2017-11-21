Player leads five Bucs earning All-SoCon honors

Player was one of five ETSU players who received honors when the league’s all-conference teams were announced Tuesday.

Kicker JJ Jerman was a second-team pick by the coaches and the media, while offensive tackle Alex Rios and kick returner Quan Harrison were on the coaches’ second team.

Outside linebacker Blake Bockrath was an all-freshman selection.

Player, a sophomore defensive end, had seven quarterback sacks this season, the fourth-best total in ETSU history. He wound up with 67 tackles, 13.5 for loss, and returned an interception for a touchdown against VMI.

Jerman was 14 for 18 on field goals and made all 21 of his extra point attempts. He hit from 51 yards out twice, including one that accounted for the Bucs’ only points in their season-ending 10-3 loss to UT-Chattanooga. His 14 field goals were the third-highest total in ETSU history for a single season.

Rios started 10 games at left tackle. Harrison led the team with 694 all-purpose yards and became more dangerous as a returner as the season wore on. Bockrath played in all 11 games and had 57 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges was the offensive player of the year, while his teammate, defensive lineman Ahamd Gooden, was the league’s top defensive player. Mercer quarterback Kaelan Riley was the freshman of the year by both. Furman’s Clay Hendrix was the coach of the year.