Adams committed to The Citadel in football

Adams accounted for over 3,000 all-purpose yards his senior season in leading the Hilltoppers to a 7-3 regular-season record and the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs. His decision, however, was about much more than football. He liked the way that Coach Brent Thompson’s staff acted like family and all The Citadel had to offer outside of sports.

“We went through the different offers and I looked at the best way for me to go with my life,” Adams said. “I was looking for the structure in my life and maybe a career in the military.”

His high school coach Stacy Carter, who was a captain in the Army, feels that Adams will be able to adjust to The Citadel’s strict guidelines. On the football field, he has full confidence that Adams will be able to play and flourish in the Southern Conference at the Division I level.

“As a recruit, he’s almost like you can’t go wrong because he’s not one-dimensional,” Carter said. “He can play quarterback, slot receiver, cornerback, about anything.”

Adams went 103 of 169 passing 1,630 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions his senior season. Adams was also the team’s leading rusher, recording 170 carries for 1,431 yards with an average of 8.4 yards per carry and 22 touchdowns.

For his career, he had 400 rushing attempts for 2,744 yards and 37 touchdowns.

He also played defense for one play against Hardin Valley, coming up with a game-saving interception — which he called the most memorable play of his high-school career.

Carter’s feelings go beyond that of watching his star player advance to the next level. There is a true sense of pride.

“He’s been with me the whole time I’ve been here from a ball boy seeing him grow up,” Carter said. “I’m proud of him as a person and I’ve probably not given him enough credit at times. I’m glad to see his success. He’s a good person and The Citadel structure will only make him better.”

Adams looks to the future with similar optimism, while also reflective on his recently completed high school career. As Science Hill’s quarterback, he tried to act the same, win or lose, and not lose focus on what was most important to him.

“Either way, I realize at the end of the day, it’s a sport I love to play,” Adams said. “Being out there with my friends and family as a team, that’s what I’m most proud of — the journey and fight above all else.”