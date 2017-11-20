Adams committed to The Citadel in football

Adams accounted for over 3,000 all-purpose yards his senior season in leading the Hilltoppers to a 7-3 regular-season record and to the TSSAA Class AAA playoffs.

“It’s an honor ... can’t wait to serve for this amazing country,” Adams said with a photo of himself in front of a Citadel football helmet on his twitter account.

Adams went 103 of 169 passing 1,630 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions his senior season. Adams was also the team’s leading rusher with 170 carries for 1,431 yards with an average of 8.4 yards per carry and 22 touchdowns.

For his career, he had 400 rushing attempts for 2,744 yards and 37 touchdowns.

He also played defense for one play against Hardin Valley, coming up with a game-saving interception.

His twitter message read: “First off I would like to thank and praise the man upstairs for giving me an unbelievable talent and amazing people that have surround me through my journey. I would like to give a big thank you to Stacy Carter, all my other coaches, friends, teammates and the community for giving me so much of their support.”

He continued: “Lastly to my family thank y’all for being there through the struggles I’ve been through. I couldn’t have ask for a better family or life. Thanks for the support y’all have given to me and being my number one fans on and off the field. I’m proud to finally announce that I have committed to The Citadel!! #FireThoseCannons.”