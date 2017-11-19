Bucs head into offseason with questions

That’s what happened to East Tennessee State on Saturday. The Bucs’ 11th game offered more questions than answers.

Last year, ETSU ended the season with a surprising victory over playoff-bound Samford. Everyone connected with the program said it would send the team into the offseason on a high note with some much-needed momentum.

If that was true, what will this offseason bring after ETSU closed the season with a lackluster 10-3 defeat at Chattanooga?

“I think we can turn this into a positive because we will be ticked off with how this season ended,” ETSU’s ever-optimistic quarterback Austin Herink said. “Knowing that, this offseason we have to get ourselves in a position to win football games.”

ETSU coach Carl Torbush’s contract is up on the last day of June and he deflected questions about his future after the game, which will be remembered as a low point in recent Bucs football history.

As ugly as the finale was, ETSU still had a chance to tie in the final minutes.

As it turned out, the last drive was futile. ETSU had 1:42 left on the clock, 87 yards to go, no timeouts and was going into a stiff wind.

The Bucs netted 26 yards while their quarterback was laid out several times. Herink, whose performance was heroic if not productive, struggled more to get up each time he was hit.

“It hurts to see him take those shots,” ETSU linebacker Dylan Weigel said. “He’s extremely tough and we all love him. Austin is such a great competitor and leader. He’s a great leader for this program and a great quarterback. I know he’ll be back and better next year too.”

The Bucs rushed for 24 yards on 20 carries as part of a 116-yard offensive implosion Saturday. As the rushing attack proved less effective each week, Torbush resisted the temptation to give up on running the ball and turn to a wide-open passing attack, saying his quarterback might not survive.

Saturday showed he was right. Herink could barely walk off the field when it was over. It would have been unfair to subject him to any more of that kind of punishment.

“Austin has taken some hits over the last few weeks and we don’t like to see it,” Torbush said. “We wouldn’t be where we are as a football program without Austin. We have to run the ball a lot better to take that pressure off of him.”

Despite the contract uncertainty, Torbush sounded like a man who plans to be back on the sidelines when next season opens.

“We have to continue to do a good job in recruiting,” he said. “We have some areas we need to patch up, get better at, get explosive in. We have a very good group of players coming back next season, and the thing that I'm excited about, is we have a bunch of guys that we red-shirted this season.”

As the curtain closes on a 4-7 season, whichever direction the administration chooses to take the program, the players know there’s only one way to go.

“We have to make sure everyone’s bought in 100 percent and in the boat,” Weigel said. “We don’t need guys who are off the side of the boat, doing things wrong this offseason. We have to make sure we’re on a straight path and working on getting better as an entire team.”