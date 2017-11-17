Bucs prepare for rivalry game with Mocs

The Bucs’ defensive coordinator was a three-year starter at linebacker for the Bucs in the 1980s and a team captain his senior year. He also coached at Chattanooga for three seasons, but it was during the time when ETSU had dropped football, so he said, “I’m thankful I never had to coach against ETSU.”

When asked about the importance of Saturday’s game as the Bucs (4-6 overall, 2-5 Southern Conference) take on the Mocs (2-8, 2-5) at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium, Taylor didn’t hesitate to answer.

“When I was a player, their head coach Buddy Nix said in the newspaper that the rivalry was more for ETSU than it was for Chattanooga,” Taylor said. “We had a lot of success against them during that time, so I’m glad they felt that way. I’m hoping it’s going to end up being the FCS version of Alabama-Auburn or Ohio State-Michigan because we’re two state schools and we recruit in the same areas. The game’s important to me and it always has been since 1983.”

ETSU coach Carl Torbush took some good-natured ribbing from his coaching staff when he called Chattanooga a crosstown rival. He explained it as the closest thing to a high school rivalry across town, and he sees Chattanooga and Western Carolina as those type schools.

Tom Arth, a former backup quarterback to Peyton Manning for the Indianapolis Colts, is the Mocs’ first year head coach. Torbush believes Chattanooga’s record is deceiving and pointed out it was a program that won three straight league titles from 2013-15.

“Their record may be 2-8, but they’ve played some highly ranked teams in Jacksonville State, Wofford and LSU,” Torbush said. “They have a lot of guys back from last year. Obviously, they’ve had a tough year, but they still have a lot of talented guys on the team.”

Quarterback troubles

Chattanooga quarterback Alejandro Bennifield was a second-team, All-Southern Conference selection a year ago, but was suspended for the first four games of the season with an academic issue.

After getting back on the field, he and backup Nick Tiano were both injured against Western Carolina.

Freshman Cole Copeland has taken over the reigns for the Mocs the last five games, completing 110 of 178 passes for 1,023 yards with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Opportunities for the Bucs

ETSU’s struggling ground game should have opportunities against Chattanooga, which has been outgained 1,771 to 775 in rushing yards this season.

Darrell Bridges, a graduate transfer from Presbyterian, leads the Mocs with 131 rushes for 513 yards. Despite the troubles, Chattanooga still has 18 more rushing yards than ETSU, which is averaging just 2.1 yards per carry this year.

The Mocs have been outscored by an average of nearly 10 points per game and they’ve also given up 30 sacks, while the Mocs’ defense has only 10 sacks.

They’ve converted only 32 percent on third down, but have tried 22 times on fourth down, making it 11 times.

Both teams have been efficient in the red zone with ETSU converting on 20 of 24 scores (83 percent) and the Mocs 23 of 29 (79 percent).

Something’s got to give

One streak will end on Saturday.

ETSU is looking for its first Southern Conference road win since rejoining the league last season. If you include the decade-plus the Bucs didn’t have football, it goes back to a Sept. 2002 win over Western Carolina, a streak of 14 straight games.

Chattanooga has been better on the road than at home. The Mocs have gone 0-4 at home this season, although three of the losses are to Furman, The Citadel and Wofford — teams which have also beaten ETSU this season.

End on a high note

“It’s important to get the fifth win because we want to head into the offseason on a positive note and to continue to show improvement,” Torbush said. “We’re doing a lot of things better than compared to previous years, but they don’t put an asterisk by that win-loss record.

“Chattanooga is a team that we compete against in recruiting quite a bit. It’s a lot easier to recruit if you tell the recruit that you won the ball game and that you’re moving forward.”