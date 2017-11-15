Bucs must contend with local Mocs

Sometimes they go your way and other times they don’t. It’s especially painful when a school loses local products to its fiercest rival.

It’s happened recently with the East Tennessee State football team and Chattanooga.

The Bucs (4-6 overall, 2-5 Southern Conference) know some of their toughest matchups will come from Malcolm White and Trevor Wright. Another local product who played at Science Hill High School, redshirt freshman Quintin Alibocas, will miss the game with an arm injury.

White, who played at Science Hill, is a 6-foot-6, 305-pound sophomore offensive lineman and a preseason second-team All-Southern Conference selection.

“Malcolm has done a great job,” Arth said. “Obviously he came in with experience from last year. Coming in and watching him play, I saw the athleticism and the ability he has.”

White has started every game at left tackle, one of the most important positions in football since he’s given the duty of protecting the quarterback’s blind side. White has lived up to his coaches’ expectations after making the All-Freshman Team a year ago.

“What we’ve seen this year is him building off his experience,” Arth said. “We’ve seen him progress from being a talented guy and a good athlete to becoming a good offensive lineman. He’s putting himself in position to have a great career at Chattanooga.”

Doing it the Wright way

Wright is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior defensive back from Greeneville. He had an interception last season against ETSU, and also had an interception return for a touchdown against Weber State.

He’s also been on the special teams unit all four years with an average of 22.3 yards per return. He had three tackles against LSU, but his best game came against Samford where he had an interception and then made a key special teams tackle to help preserve a 23-21 victory.

He’s No. 1 in the Mocs’ program and in many ways, No. 1 in the coach’s heart.

“Trevor has been fantastic,” he said. “I personally enjoy coaching Trevor. He brings great energy, great competitiveness to practice, and he’s a lot of fun to be around. He’s played exceptionally well these last few weeks and has shown that he’s a premier player in the league.”