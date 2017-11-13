Short stay for area playoff teams

Unfortunately none of those dreams lasted past the second round of the TSSAA playoffs.

On Friday night, Elizabethton, Johnson County, Happy Valley, Cloudland, Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan North all saw their seasons come to a close. None of the losses were upsets, but the Longhorns, Indians and Raiders had legitimate chances to win in the fourth quarter.

Since 1993, when the TSSAA expanded from three to five classifications, at least one Tri-Cities area team (Washington, Sullivan, Carter and Unicoi counties) has reached the quarterfinal round every year except for 2013 and this season.

It’s another setback for an area still looking for that team to break through and bring home a state championship. Only once in the statewide playoff era (which began in 1976) has a team from the Tri-Cities area even played for a title. That was Cloudland in 2001, and the Highlanders lost by 37 points to a private school playing in the Class 1A public-school ranks.

The TSSAA finally took a step toward remedying the situation with nearly all of the private schools going to Division II this year — although it should be noted that Knox Catholic (5A) and Columbia Academy (2A) are still in Division I and have reached the quarterfinals in their respective classifications.

But the removal of schools like Christian Academy of Knoxville (which finished 2-9 in the Division II ranks) didn’t help area teams in the first year of the new setup.

Yes it was a brief playoff stay for area teams, but 2018 is right around the corner.

Settle it on the field

Finalists for the TSSAA Mr. Football Award were announced Monday, and the Class 4A trio has an interesting pair.

Anderson County’s Stanton Martin will go head-to-head with Greeneville’s Cade Ballard as the teams meet in Friday’s state quarterfinal contest.

Since both players are juniors, both teams are undefeated, and each quarterback carries the lion’s share of his team’s offensive production, this award could pretty much be settled on the field.

That’s not to take anything away from Spring Hill’s Dontae Smith, but his team was bounced from the playoffs Friday in a 42-21 loss to Marshall County.

Greeneville and Anderson County are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state, respectively, and they are at least two games better record-wise than any other Class 4A team remaining in the playoffs.

If it’s anything like their previous meeting, Greeneville should have its way. These teams met in the first game of the season last year, and the Greene Devils won by a score of 55-9.

Ballard threw for 186 yards and three scores while rushing for 50 yards and two more touchdowns. As for Martin, he was 8 of 26 passing for just 75 yards and no scores. He rushed nine times for 22 yards and did not score. Greeneville led 49-3 at halftime.

Hoops are here

Basketball season gains full focus for area teams, getting under way for real Monday — although this week is peppered with TSSAA Hall of Champions contests.

It’s going to be a different look for District 1, and it will take some time to get used to the new conference lineup.

1-A

Cloudland, Hampton, North Greene, Sullivan North, Unaka, University High.

The biggest change is the addition of Sullivan North. The Raiders should be much more competitive in both boys and girls leagues than they were in recent Class AA seasons.

1-AA

Elizabethton, Happy Valley, Johnson County, Sullivan Central, Sullivan East, Sullivan South, Unicoi County.

Sullivan Central is the new kid in town, and the Cougars should provide an immediate upgrade for both boys and girls teams.

1-AAA

Cherokee, Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Tennessee High, Volunteer.

Cherokee is the newcomer, and Chiefs push the geographical shape of the league a little further down the interstate.

College signings

Four Unicoi County baseball players made their college choices official Monday.

Caleb Wilson, Troy Podvin and Hunter Higgins will move on to Milligan for the next level. Clay Simpson cast his lot with Carson-Newman. …

A pair of David Crockett softball standouts made their college decisions as Sydney Fox and Reagan Miller both signed to play at Walters State. ...

Tennessee High’s Jet Tickle and Banks Presson will make their college choices official Tuesday. Tickle will sign with the University of Tennessee to play golf while Presson will sign with Tusculum to play baseball.