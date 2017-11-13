ETSU sees Chattanooga as dangerous team

He looks at the Mocs’ schedule, which includes a 45-10 loss to LSU, and says their still a dangerous team.

ETSU will enter Saturday’s game at Finley Stadium 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Southern Conference. Chattanooga is 2-8 and 2-5 which includes a 29-21 win at Samford two weeks ago. The Bucs were beaten 42-7 by the same Samford team last Saturday.

Still, this is a team which Torbush refers to as a crosstown rival.

“Even though it is 2 1/2 hours away, this is the closest we get to having a crosstown rivalry like you would have in high school football,” Torbush said. “But, we have to make a rivalry and the only way you do that is to beat them. They have had a tough year, but you look at it and they were beaten 20-14 by The Citadel and 24-21 last week at Wofford in overtime. They got beat by Jacksonville State, ranked No. 5 right now, and they were beaten by LSU. They are a very, very dangerous football team and you can throw that 2-8 record out the window.”

True crosstown rivals

It will literally be like a crosstown rivalry for the teams’ starting quarterbacks.

ETSU is led by redshirt junior Austin Herink, who played his high school ball at Cleveland High School. Freshman Cole Copeland, who played at Bradley Central High School, has started the last three games for the Mocs.

Herink is by far the more experienced and became just the sixth ETSU quarterback in school history to pass for over 5,000 career yards last Saturday. By comparison, Copeland has completed just 83 of 139 passes for 822 yards.

But, the game will likely be won in the trenches and that’s been a tough matchup for ETSU’s offense this season.

Facing challenges

Both offensive coordinator Mike O’Cain and defensive coordinator Billy Taylor were at Monday’s press conference and addressed some of the challenges they face.

O’Cain talked about ETSU having a tough time establishing the run behind a young line and the team’s most explosive rusher Jajaun Stinson to miss the Chattanooga game with a nagging ankle injury. With Stinson on the sidelines much of the season, the Bucs have been outgained 1,822-757 in rushing yards.

“The biggest thing up front is the big, strong physical nature,” O’Cain said. “You’ve got to be a big strong guy in the game today. We’re not there yet. That’s not done in recruiting over a year or two. It’s done over a period of time. We’ve come a long way, even though we’ve got a ways to go. But, we’ve got some guys redshirting who will have the ability to come in and push the guys, and compete a little bit. We’ve recruited bigger, stronger over the last couple of years and it will help down the road.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bucs have struggled most in the backfield, giving up 16 passing touchdowns. Like with the offense, it’s a matter of youth, although sophomore Jeremy Lewis was praised for his game at Samford which included four tackles.

“The last two years, the defensive backfield has been a high issue for us in recruiting,” Taylor said. “For whatever reason, we’ve had more attrition at safety than any other position. Plus our safeties are so important because they’re the quarterbacks of our defense. They do our adjusting and make sure checks. Anytime, you have to play a young one back there, it’s like starting a freshman quarterback. We have two freshmen back there now, which is tough right now, but will be good for the future.”

Take it to the house

The kick return game is an area where Torbush feels the Bucs could make a difference.

Quan Harrison is averaging 22.6 yards per return, while Domenique Williams is at 20.0 yards per return. Torbush feels a breakout moment for one or both could soon arrive.

“They’re really good players and our blocking guys on the kick returns are getting better,” Torbush said. “There is no doubt if they could break one, it sets the enthusiasm and excitement for the offense and defense from that point on.”