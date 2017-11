Under Jones, the Vols didn't achieve the success they experienced in the 1990s.

Jones struggled to win consistently within the SEC, especially against rivals Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Bruce Feldman reported Jones' firing on Sunday following a 50-17 road loss to Missouri a day earlier. The Vols (4-6, 0-6 SEC) are in danger of missing a bowl game for the first time since 2013, Jones' first season.

More from the News Sentinel.