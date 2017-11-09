Undefeated Anderson County in Cyclones’ way

That’s Anderson County’s clip, and the gauntlet has been tossed at the feet of the Cyclones’ defense.

THE RECORDS

Elizabethton (9-2)

Anderson County (11-0)

WHO (Mavericks)

TSSAA Mr. Football semifinalist quarterback Stanton Martin (6-0, 185, Jr.) has passed for 2,930 yards with 42 touchdowns this season. He also has 719 yards rushing with seven scores.

Receiver Dalton Wilson (5-11, 160, Sr.) has caught at least one touchdown pass every game this year. He has totaled over 800 yards with 17 scores.

Running back Mason Phillips (5-10, 185, Sr.) is coming off a career night in the 65-40 first-round win over Grainger, carrying 17 times for 247 yards and five touchdowns.

WHO (Cyclones)

Junior quarterback Carter Everett has thrown for 966 yards and 13 touchdowns over the last three weeks. He has 34 TD tosses on the season.

Junior running back Corey Russell has 1,690 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns.

Senior receiver Ryan Wetzel has 68 catches for 960 yards and 21 scores. Evan Perkins has 777 yards and nine TDs.

Seniors Nestor Grubb, Cameron Coleman, and Tyson Vance are the leading tacklers along with junior Kilroy Hill.

WHAT

Second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

History: This is the first-ever meeting between these schools.

WHEN

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

WHERE

Anderson County High School is located 130 miles from Elizabethton’s Citizens Bank Stadium.

COACH’S PERISCOPE

Elizabethton’s Shawn Witten

— “It’s definitely a run-and-shoot offense,” said Witten. “They do it all. They throw the ball down the field, and use a lot of screens. They score a lot of points, and score points quickly. It’s a lot different because it’s unpredictable. It’s like playing a Big 12 team like Oklahoma State or TCU.”

— “(Martin) is a smart kid, and he’s a lot like (Science Hill’s Jaylan) Adams. He runs around and makes plays.”

— “We definitely don’t want to get into a shootout. We want to sustain drives and keep Martin off the field. We’ve got to run the football. We can’t allow the game to go back and forth.”

— “We have to establish concentration from the time we leave school, through the kickoff, and all the way through the game. It’s a long day of mental preparation.”