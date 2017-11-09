McKinney, Coalfield to challenge Highlanders

But the senior is back, and the Highlanders haven’t solved the riddle yet.

THE RECORDS

Coalfield (10-1)

Cloudland (9-2)

WHO (Yellow Jackets)

Parker McKinney (6-3, 205 pounds) threw for 296 yards and four TDs in a 34-33 loss to Greenback earlier this year. Last week against Hancock County, the Class 1A Mr. Football semifinalist had 342 yards through the air with six touchdown tosses.

WHO (Highlanders)

Junior running back Jordan Coffey has rushed for 1,758 yards with 23 total touchdowns. Teammate Josh Blair has rushed for 677 yards and 13 touchdowns.

WHAT

Second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

History: Cloudland is 2-5 all-time in the playoffs against Coalfield, which has eliminated the Highlanders each of the last three years (54-14, 38-6 and 38-28).

WHEN

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

WHERE

Cloudland’s field is located 164 miles from Coalfield High School.

COACH’S PERISCOPE

Cloudland’s Mike Lunsford

— “(McKinney) can do whatever he needs to do,” said Lunsford. “He’s a really good athlete. He can run, throw, he’s tall, and he’s a good football player. But he may be their third-best player.”

— “No. 7 (Peyton McKinney) is quick. He catches anything. He’s something else. He will give us a lot of trouble. No 34 (Ashton Jones) does everything well.”

— “To have a chance we will have to play good pass defense. We’ve got to slow them down. We have to slow things down on offense, and move the ball methodically down the field. We’ve got to finish runs and get everything we can out of every snap.”

— “Triston Lacy has to do a good job in the secondary. If we can cover a couple of their kids, it makes things easier.”