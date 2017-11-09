Longhorns take aim at history

Standing in the way is traditional playoff power Austin-East.

THE RECORDS

Austin-East (9-2)

Johnson County (11-0)

WHO (Roadrunners)

Senior quarterback Chris Hunter, with his 6-2, 225-pound frame, is the beast of choice. He has over 2,000 yards of total offense this season, accounting for 26 touchdowns.

Jahson Jackson (6-1, 185, Sr.) has over 500 yards rushing and seven scores.

Eight different receivers have touchdowns. Isaiah Ligon (5-9, 190, So.) is the top threat. At free safety, Ligon has 71 tackles, 8 for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.

WHO (Longhorns)

Senior quarterback Nathan Arnold has thrown for over 5,000 yards in his career. This year he has 1,864 with 19 touchdown strikes.

Shane Greer has 737 yards receiving while running back Gage Hampton has 616 yards rushing with 19 total touchdowns.

Lineman Hayden Osborne has 141 tackles.

WHAT

Second round of the Class 3A football playoffs.

History: Austin-East is 2-0 against Johnson County. The Roadrunners won 14-0 in the first round of the 2000 Class 2A playoffs, and 32-15 in the first round of 2009 Class 3A playoffs.

WHEN

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

WHERE

Paul McEwen Stadium is located 146 miles from Austin-East High School.

COACH’S PERISCOPE

Johnson County’s Don Kerley

— “(Hunter) is a load,” said Kerley. “He can throw the ball 70 yards down the field on a rope, or take off and run with it. He’s hard to bring down. He’s a big-time player. He’s pretty much the main part of their offense.”

— “They will spread it out and throw to their receivers, who are fast and athletic.”

— “The community is excited. Just go anywhere and people are talking to you, and feeding the kids for free. I think the kids realize they’re playing for something.”

— “It’s going to be cold. Maybe that will help us. It’s a little different temperature than Knoxville.”