Bucs have some unexpected shoes to fill

That’s because in addition to the nine seniors on the roster, 18 red-shirt juniors who will graduate in May have decided not to come back for their final year of eligibility.

“We’ve got probably more seniors than a lot of people realize, including myself,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said after his team beat VMI 24-6. “The main thing about the seniors is they’re all going to be able to graduate. If they were getting ready to go out of school without having graduated, then I wouldn’t like it a bit.”

The 27 players made their final appearance at Greene Stadium on Saturday and they did it in winning fashion.

Now the group, which includes wide receiver Drake Powell and tailback Jajuan Stinson, has just two more games to play in an ETSU uniform.

“Obviously most of them are not professional prospects,” Torbush said. “I would like all of them to come back, but some of them have good paying jobs waiting on them. I just want to make sure all of them are at peace with themselves by stepping out in the real world because you know how the real world is.”

Linebacker Trey Quillin, who battled injuries while playing for the Bucs, decided it was time to get on with the next chapter in his life. Quillin underwent elbow surgery during the offseason and played this year with heavy protection on his arm.

“It was a tough decision, but I think just in terms of injuries, it’s the best decision for me to move on,” Quillin said. “But I think we have a phenomenal team next year with a lot of talented guys. I know ETSU fans have a lot to look forward to.”

As one of the original players signed when ETSU announced it was bringing football back, Quillin said he’s satisfied that the group is leaving the program in good shape.

“With the talent of the team, the coaches and especially the administration, I think we have a lot to look forward to at ETSU,” he said.

For linebacker River Boruff, it was an easy decision, but he says football will always be in his blood.

“Everybody’s going to miss playing,” said Boruff, the Bucs’ second-leading tackler this season. “I hope I can impact the game in a different way without being on the field. Hopefully I can impact it, maybe with some type of philanthropy throughout the years, I don’t know. We’ll figure something out.”

With an early signing period being instituted this year, high school prospects can sign letters of intent from Dec. 20-22 in addition to the usual signing period that begins on the first Wednesday of February. Had the red-shirt juniors waited until after the season ends in two weeks to announce their decisions, it could have caused recruiting headaches.

“Quite honestly, if we hadn’t had senior day, I wouldn’t have known we had this many guys leaving until next semester,” Torbush said. “That gives us a chance to move forward in recruiting. If I don’t know they’re gone, I can’t use their scholarship to give to somebody else. But now we can and we're going to be OK.”

The Bucs avenged a loss on Saturday after losing to VMI 37-7 last season. This week, they’re on the other end of the spectrum. They beat Samford last season and will roll into Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday with a target on their backs.

“We know they are not going to be in a good mood when we get there,” Torbush said.