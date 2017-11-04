Home cooking tastes good to Bucs

Defensive end Nasir Player scored the first touchdown of his career and the Bucs’ defense kept Virginia Military Institute out of the end zone in a 24-6 Southern Conference victory on Saturday.

“To start this stadium off with a win over Limestone and finish off this year with a win over VMI, I think it gives us a goood starting place,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said.

The Bucs improved to 4-5 overall, 2-4 in the SoCon. They were coming off a 31-24 loss to Wofford, another close call against a nationally ranked opponent.

“There’s nothing like getting a win,” Torbush said. “Last week we played well and everybody was patting us on the back, but we still got beat, so that doesn’t help anything. This week we won and we needed that.”

ETSU lost to VMI 37-7 last season. The Keydets fell to 0-10, 0-7.

The Bucs finished their home season 4-2 at home, outscoring their opponents 146-104 along the way.

Player’s play

The Bucs got their first touchdown on defense when Player returned an interception 4 yards for a score in the first quarter.

The ETSU pass rush was about to get to VMI quarterback Duncan Hodges for a second play in a row when he tried to throw a pass. Jason Maduafokwa tipped the ball as it left Hodges’ hand. It floated high in the air and landed in the waiting arms of Player, who acted like he knew what to do the football. He scored easily.

“When I saw it in the air, I just said ‘Run under it and don’t drop it,’ ” Player said. “I caught an interception when I was in high school, but I got tackled on the 2-yard line. I was just making sure I didn’t get tackled this time.

“It was on my bucket list. Now I can say I scored a touchdown in a football game.”

The touchdown set off a pile-up celebration outside of the end zone, earning an illegal celebration penalty.

“They just tackled me,” Player said. “I probably should have celebrated since we got a penalty anyway.”

The penalty seemed worth it at the time, given the excitement the score caused. But as expected, Torbush wasn’t thrilled with having to kick off from the 20-yard line instead of the 35.

“Absolutely, 100 percent no,” Torbush said when asked if he was OK with the celebration. “And I voiced my opinion. Like I told them all ‘Act like you’ve been there, even if you haven’t.’ ”

Miscues lead to points

Two ETSU mistakes set up all of VMI’s points.

Falon Lee fumbled in the second quarter. VMI’s Brian Francis scooped it up and returned it up the right sideline. As ETSU quarterback Austin Herink was blocked, it appeared Francis, son of former Tennessee quarterback Jeff Francis, was about to score.

Bucs receiver Braxton Richburg never gave up on the play and came out of nowhere to make a touchdown-saving tackle.

The Bucs held the Keydets to a 20-yard field goal from Grant Clemons, making it 10-3 at halftime.

Then, on the third play of the third quarter, ETSU punter Marion Watson dropped a snap and was tackled before he could get off a desperation kick. That gave the Keydets the ball on the Bucs’ 14-yard line and led to another field goal by Clemons, making it 10-6.

The 160-pound Watson was hit hard on the play and was injured. He didn’t return and was replaced by kickoff man Landon Kunak, whose only effort went 40 yards and was downed at the 2-yard line.

In a rush

ETSU, statistically the worst rushing team in the conference, ran for 132 yards on 50 carries and scored two second-half touchdowns on the ground.

Falon Lee, playing in his final home game, scored from a yard out late in the third quarter. It was the second rushing touchdown of his career. Lee finished with a career-high 93 yards on 29 carries.

Jajuan Stinson added a 2-yard touchdown run, putting ETSU up 24-6 in the fourth quarter, before leaving with his knee wrapped in ice.

The Bucs out-gained VMI 259-179 in total offense.

Senior day

Twenty-seven players were honored before the game for their final home game in an ETSU uniform.

The roster had nine seniors, but 18 more red-shirt juniors will graduate and not return to the team next year.

Key losses among the seniors will be wide receiver Vincent Lowe, cornerback Daren Ardis, defensive tackle Ferguierson Charles and offensive tackle Alex Rios.

Among the red-shirt juniors not returning are Stinson, linebackers River Boruff and Trey Quillin, wide receivers Drake Powell and Hunter Wike, and backup quarterback and holder Nick Sexton.

Hot ticket

The announced attendance Saturday was 7,327. In six home games, the team’s average attendance was 8,008 in a stadium with 7,600 seats. That number accounts for tickets sold, not actual people in the stands.

A brief-but-heavy rain fell in the second quarter, meaning it rained at half of the six home games for a program that used to play indoors.

Up next

The Bucs play at nationally ranked Samford next Saturday. The game, in Birmingham, Alabama, is set for 3 p.m.