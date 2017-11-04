First round of playoffs a mixed bag for area teams

Included in the bow-out list were Science Hill, Daniel Boone and David Crockett.

Bitter Pill, Part I

Science Hill will likely have to wrestle with the 2017 season until 2018 kicks off.

The Hilltoppers finished 7-4 with a first-round Class 6A knockout, but likely left the field believing 11-0 — and more to come — was a realistic possibility.

Greeneville certainly earned its Week 4 win over the Hilltoppers, and the Greene Devils may be a top-five team in the state regardless of classification. But Science Hill cut a big early deficit to one score and had the ball deep in Greeneville territory late in the game.

The Week 7 loss to Knox Farragut was agonizing, a game the Hilltoppers probably should have won. And the Week 10 setback — by 17 points — to last-place Jefferson County still doesn’t make sense.

Capping things off with a really tough 41-34 playoff loss to Bradley Central — a game not devoid of controversy — leaves Science Hill wondering what could have been.

Adding to the misery, the Hilltoppers won’t be traveling to Kingsport next week to face a Dobyns-Bennett team they beat 35-14 in Week 3. Yes, the Indians have improved and might even have been a slight favorite based on recent results, but the Hilltoppers still had to like their chances in a rematch with the Tribe.

Bitter Pill, Part II

It has been a fact of life for Northeast Tennessee teams through the years: Knoxville football is just flat-out tough.

So Knox Central’s win over Daniel Boone can’t be termed a major upset, especially with the injury situation for the Trailblazers.

Boone’s hopes of a deep playoff run never got off the ground. And maybe those hopes weren’t as sturdy as they appeared. Region 2 brought what appeared to be a questionable body of work into the postseason, and then proceeded to sweep Region 1 off the map.

The result put four 6-5 teams in the second round, making the eventual semifinal round look like a foregone conclusion: Whoever emerges from Knox Catholic, Knox Fulton or Oak Ridge should have its way against the Region 2 quarterfinal winner.

A new chapter

David Crockett simply needs to put 2017 to bed and focus on the future.

A promising season went off the rails after a 5-2 start, and focusing on the negativity won’t help this program heal and move forward. There’s enough talent returning for the 2018 season that Crockett should be a pretty good football team again.

Getting a new head coach in place sooner as opposed to later is the next hurdle for the Pioneers to cross.

No upsets

Class 4A didn’t deliver any first-round upsets on this end of the state, but the losing point totals for Sullivan South (42), Sequoyah (35) and Grainger (40) were surprising.

Those numbers make the Elizabethton versus Anderson County game in round two look like an easy threat to top 100 total points.

Chattanooga Central had to roll the dice to beat South — going for the winning score on the last play instead of a tying field goal — so it doesn’t look like the Pounders will have much of a shot against Greeneville.

As for the Cyclones and Mavericks, it’s anybody’s guess. Anderson has scored at least 47 points in every game except one (it had 39 against Howard) while the Cyclones have been 35 or better in each game except two (Science Hill, 25, and Greeneville, 10).

Hanging on by a hand

Johnson County needed a blocked extra point to hold off a brilliant comeback by Northview Academy.

That doesn’t mean the Longhorns can’t beat Austin-East in the second round, but they are probably at least a 7-point underdog even though they are at home.

Austin-East defeated Northview 41-24 in Week 10, and Region 2 easily swept the other three matchups with Region 1 in the first round.

A promising farewell

Unicoi County turned in one of its best performances of the season, playing toe to toe with heavily favored Austin-East throughout the first half.

And while the final margin (33-0) doesn’t look as pretty, this is a game the Blue Devils can use as a building block for a good 2018 season.

Not done yet

Happy Valley had an impressive win over Oneida, fueled in part by a good defense effort.

The Warriors beat the Indians by the same margin as Meigs County handled Oneida (28-6) in Week 9. So there’s a reason to believe Happy Valley has a shot. Playing on the road and overcoming the mental hurdle of facing the state’s top-ranked Class 2A team will be two of the the Warriors’ biggest obstacles.

A brick-wall ending

Looking at Hampton’s season, six of the Bulldogs’ last seven games were pretty impressive. Tough losses to David Crockett, Sullivan North and Cloudland were followed by three dominant wins.

Things ended abruptly against a Rockwood rushing attack that simply could not be stopped by the Bulldogs’ defense. However, Hampton deserves credit for battling through a very tough start to the season to earn a respectable finish.

North stayed in the mix by beating Cumberland Gap, but must now face Rockwood.

Not in the clear

The Highlanders got their playoff feet wet by handling Midway, but the next step is a treacherous one.

Coalfield is a state-title threat, and another one, Greenback, almost surely waits in the quarterfinals.