’Toppers seething after controversial loss

It was the message Science Hill football coach Stacy Carter had for his team following a controversial 41-34 loss at Bradley Central on Friday night in the first round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs.

There were multiple calls which had Carter fired up after the game, but none more egregious than an apparent fumble recovery by Jaylan Adams with 9:51 left in the game, which the officials ruled Bradley football.

It was a huge momentum swing with the Hilltoppers (7-4) going in for a tying score. Instead, the Bears (9-2) took advantage of the situation and drove the ball down the field to go up by two touchdowns.

“I don’t know what happened,” Adams said. “I fell on top of it and I don’t guess he saw that I had it until he came on top of it. You can’t really do anything about that.”

However, it was only one call which had Carter steamed at the officials. His team was flagged for 10 penalties for 96 yards, and at some of the most inopportune times.

“It wasn’t just that one call. It was everything,” Carter said. “I’ve been doing this (as a head coach) for 14 years and I’ve never seen anything like that. The kids don’t deserve that. The program doesn’t deserve that. Nobody deserves that. They gave them two touchdowns in the first half and every time we would get close, there would be a holding call. You can’t play like that.”

Carter questioned why Bears outside linebacker Jay Person wasn’t ejected from the game when he grabbed an official in a fourth-quarter tussle on the Science Hill sideline.

“You can’t do that and he should have been tossed for the game,” Carter said. “We even kick an extra point through the flagpole and they call it no good. I’ve never seen that in my life. I feel bad for our kids because they played their hearts out.”

Adams being Adams

Adams led Science Hill on a game-tying drive in the second quarter, in which he had seven carries for 66 yards — including a 23-yard touchdown run at 8:18 of the quarter. Adams also threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Medina and accounted for Science Hill’s final touchdown on a four-yard run. He ended with 16 carries for 100 yards.

March by Patton

After Bradley Central scored on the opening drive of the second half with a one-yard run by Dylan Standifer, T.J. Patton took the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

Pick by Kota

Following Patton’s return, Josh Kota had an interception with a return to the Bradley Central eight. Two plays later, Chris Thomas had a three-yard touchdown run to give Science Hill its first lead of the game.

Kota, Arthur James, Tristan McPeak, Denzel Medina and several others made big plays on the defense for Science Hill.

Bearing down

Bradley Central scored on its next two possessions with drives capped off by a five-yard touchdown run by Standifer and an 11-yard TD pass from Standifer to Nick Howell.

Adam Mullis led the Bears with 24 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Standifer went 8 of 13 passing for 128 yards to go along with his two touchdown runs.

Wearing No. 44 and running with a style which resembled former Washington Redskins Hall of Famer John Riggins, Science Hill’s Drew Morrison has 15 carries for 97 yards.

Final thought

“The score doesn’t tell the story of the game,” Adams said. “I’m proud of my team of the way we battled, no matter what was going on. We came together as a team and we loved each other and that’s what I care about most, win or lose.”