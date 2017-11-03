Last stand at Greene Stadium for Bucs

The season began with much fanfare as ETSU opened its new $25 million home. On Saturday, the Bucs will play host to Virginia Military Institute in a Southern Conference game with a 3 p.m. kickoff.

“Our goal is to make our home field a very, very tough place to play,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “We have a lot of things on the line this week. To have a winning season, we have to win this week. It's that simple. We can't afford to lose another one, but you can't win three before you win one. We know our players understand that.”

The Bucs come in 3-5 overall, 1-4 in the Southern Conference. VMI is 0-9, 0-6.

Home has been sweet

How has Greene Stadium treated ETSU?

In five home games, the Bucs have outscored their opponents 122-98. On the road, in three games, they have been outscored 157-55.

Senior day

Nine seniors will be honored before the game.

Among the notable players participating in their final home game are wide receiver Vincent Lowe, defensive backs Daren Ardis and Paul Hunter, offensive tackle Alex Rios and defensive lineman Ferguireson Charles.

“This is a game that our players should be excited about,” Torbush said. “We have several guys who are going to be honored prior to the game as it will be their final home game. We have several guys that may not come back for a fifth year, and that's going to happen in FCS football.”

Don’t believe the record

The Keydets’ winless record makes them a dangerous team, Torbush said. His players can’t afford to look past any opponent, especially after losing to VMI 37-7 last season.

“VMI is a very disciplined football team,” Torbush said. “They play extremely hard and we need to match that. We need to match that up with physicality. We need to match it up with discipline and we need to match up whatever they do on the field as far as the physicality part and toughness.”

When Torbush was asked which surprised him more about last year’s game against VMI, the fact that his team gave up 37 points or scored only seven, he was quick to answer.

“Quite honestly, both surprised me,” he said. “I felt like our defense would have played better than we did and I felt like our offense was clicking at that time of the year and we'd score more than we did. Overall, we just didn't play very well in all phases. But VMI gave us a good whipping and we'll always bring that up as motivation.”

Kick start

ETSU kicker JJ Jerman had a career-long 51-yard field goal last week in a 31-24 loss to Wofford. It made him wanting even more.

“I haven't really hit a ball that well this season,” Jerman said. “When you hit a good ball you don't feel it. When I watched the film afterwards, I didn't realize how far I made it by. That was definitely promising.”

It was the third-longest field goal in ETSU history. Jorge Cimadevilla and Mike Shoun both made 52-yarders.

“I feel pretty confident with anything from 57 yards in,” Jerman said. “If there's a little bit of wind, I can go back a little farther. If the wind is perfect, I could see possibly a 60-yard make.”

Half and half

Wide receiver Drake Powell didn't have a catch in the first half against Wofford. In fact, he wasn’t even targeted.

Then, in the second half, Powell became Austin Herink’s favorite target.

“At halftime, Vinny (Vincent Lowe) came up to me and said, ‘Hey, stay in character here. We all know you haven't got the ball thrown to you yet,’ ” Powell said. “I didn't really realize it at first, and then I came out the second half, and they started finding me a little bit, and it took off from there.”

Powell finished with five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown.

The ETSU passing game could flourish against a VMI defense that has allowed 17 touchdown passes.

“I want to go out there and play the game the best I can, and let the game come to me,” Powell said. “I don't want to go out there and try to be Superman and do too much because two other people have to do their jobs before I can do mine. So I don't want to get too far ahead of myself.”