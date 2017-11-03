Longhorns hold off Northview, improve to 11-0

Friday night’s Class 3A first-round matchup didn’t disappoint.

Late in the contest, quarterback Justin Howard ran through the Longhorns for a 41-yard touchdown to bring the Cougars within a point. From there, however, Hayden Osborne plunged through the line to block Northview’s extra-point attempt and preserve a 21-20 victory for the Longhorns.

“Hayden is a man amongst boys,” said Johnson County head coach Don Kerley, who played on the 1988 team that defeated Knox Webb in the opening round of the playoffs. “Hats off to both defenses. We beat a good football team tonight. We were very fortunate. It was great being at home and the kids made a bunch of big plays.”

The ’Horns, now 11-0, will host Austin-East (9-2) next week.

Early on, the game looked to be a defensive struggle as neither team could generate any offense.

The offense for the Longhorns finally woke up after two drives as Gage Hampton took it to the end zone from 20 yards out for a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The ’Horns struck again midway through the second quarter when quarterback Nathan Arnold threw up a prayer on fourth down. Hampton caught the ball in the back of the end zone off a tip and the Johnson County lead ballooned to 14-0.

The ’Horns would add another score as Arnold completed an out route to Bud Icenhour for eight yards, making it a sizable 21-0 advantage.

The Cougars (5-6) didn’t go quietly, though, as they drove down the field quickly toward the end of the first half and scored on a four-yard run by Howard, cutting the lead to 21-7.

A key moment for the Longhorns came late in the third quarter when Stephen Osborne intercepted a Howard pass when he was under pressure. That stopped a lengthy Northview drive cold near midfield.

The Cougars scored late to draw closer as Howard completed an 18-yard throw to Erik Chandler for a touchdown. The Longhorns still led with just under six minutes left in the game.

After the blocked extra point, the ’Horns were able to breathe a sigh of relief and take a well-deserved victory formation. It was the third playoff win in Johnson County history.

Arnold was 16-for-30 for 182 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Hampton had 24 carries for 175 yards and one score. Hampton also had five catches for 42 yards and a TD.

Hayden Osborne amassed 10 tackles, one blocked kick and one defended pass. The ’Horns had three takeaways on the night while giving the ball away only once.