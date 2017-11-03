Happy Valley whips Oneida, 22-0

“We’re at our best when we’re making plays in all three phases of the game,” Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett said. “That’s what we try to pride ourselves on. Oneida is an extremely good football team and very well coached. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys tonight.”

The win boosted the Warriors to 8-3 on the season as Happy Valley will travel to top-ranked Meigs County for the second round next week. HV carries a three-game winning streak to the next round while Meigs was a 46-7 winner over South Greene in their first-round meeting.

“Number one team in the state,” Jarrett said about Meigs County. “If you want to reach your goals of being the best, you have to beat the best. They’ve been ranked number one for a long time now. Our guys are going go there and play extremely hard like they’ve done all year.”

The Happy Valley defense forced an early three-and-out, then it was a special-teams moment. The Warriors’ Josh Hyatt blocked the Indians’ punt before picking up the loose ball at the 11-yard line. He then made a move that led him to the end zone.

“The blocked punt and scoop and score was huge,” Jarrett said. “That was a heck of a block.”

The two-point conversion — a shovel pass from Brayden Sams to Dakota Cochran — gave the Warriors an 8-0 lead.

The teams then traded possessions until the Warriors found a trick up their sleeve. Sams threw laterally to Noah Stevens, who proceeded to uncork a throw that found a wide open Will Tittle for a 24-yard touchdown.

After Sams went over the right side of the line for two points, Happy Valley was up 16-0 with five minutes left in the first half.

The scoreboard was idle until the middle of the final quarter, when the Warriors faced third-and-goal from the 9. Sams rolled right as Cochran crossed the formation to emerge wide open in the end zone. Sams’ pass landed in his arms for an insurance score.

The two-point conversion failed, but the Warriors led 22-0 with seven minutes left.

Sams finished the game 9-for-16 passing for 58 yards with 13 carries and 61 more yards. Cochran paced the Warriors’ rushing group with 87 yards on 14 carries. Happy Valley churned out 240 yards on the ground (41 attempts).

Oneida had a trio of fumbles as well caused by the Warrior defense. The final fumble took place at the Oneida 35 to put Happy Valley in prime position with the 22-point lead. The other two times the Indians put the ball on the ground occurred on HV’s half of the field and stopped drives.

The Warriors’ defense was stout against the Indians’ rushing attack as Oneida had 39 rushes that led to 130 yards (3.3 per rush). Johnny Manis was the Indians’ workhorse with 13 carries for 50 yards.

Oneida ends 2017 at 6-5 and fails to reach the second round for the first time since 2012.