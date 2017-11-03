Cyclones’ big-play barrage overwhelms Sequoyah

By halftime the Cyclones had racked up seven touchdowns, and they went on to record a 62-35 victory over Sequoyah in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 4A football playoffs Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Elizabethton quarterback Carter Everett continued his assault on opposing defenses. Completing 21 of 25 passes in three quarters of work, Everett finished with 367 yards passing and six touchdowns.

“The receivers are playing well and the offensive line is doing really good,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten. “(Everett) spread the football around and got a number of people involved. What I like is the ability to throw the ball down the field. We’ve got a lot of weapons and we can stretch the field.”

“It was a big win tonight. We came out ready to play. We executed in the first half, and put up a great half.”

Elizabethton improved to 9-2 on the season and will travel to play unbeaten Anderson County (11-0) in next week’s second-round contest. Anderson advanced with a 65-40 win over Grainger.

An early shootout

The Cyclones struck just over a minute into the game, getting a 33-yard scoring burst from Austin Outland.

In just two plays, Sequoyah had an answer. A wide receiver screen to Troy Martin went for 71 yards, and Josh Stakely scored on the next play from 14 yards out to make it 7-7.

Elizabethton didn’t flinch. This time, Outland went 37 yards for a score.

After a Sequoyah punt, Carter Everett hit Evan Perkins in stride for a 61-yard touchdown and a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones then added 27 second-quarter points to put the game away by halftime, 48-14.

Receiving superlatives

Everett spread the ball around to Ryan Wetzel (9 catches, 155 yards, 4 TDs), Evan Perkins (6 for 124 yards, 2 TDs) and Corey Russell (4 for 63).

Outland emerges

Getting just five carries, Outland made them count. He scored on his first two carries and finished with 91 yards in the game.

“The blocking was great and I saw holes, and I just took them,” said Outland, who broke some tackles before scoring on the first run. “I had to score to get the game started, set the tempo.

“It felt amazing. When I get the ball, I feel like I can do more stuff. I have great blockers, so I can do amazing things.”

Said Witten, “That’s what we’ve been looking for all year long. He’s got the speed to be a difference maker.”

In a losing effort

John Douglas Wiggins connected on 18 of 28 passes for 320 yards and three scores. Troy Martin had five catches for 196 yards and a touchdown while Josh Stakely finished with 88 yards rushing, 59 receiving and 25 return yards.