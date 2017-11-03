David Crockett derailed by Knox Halls

“We talked about making history and getting the first playoff win, but we scored three touchdowns in a playoff game and that’s something historical for the school,” said Lingerfelt, who finished his run as the Pioneers’ interim head coach with a 48-21, season-ending loss to Knox Halls in Class 5A, first-round action Friday night.

“I can’t say enough about the kids. It’s a great group, and someone is walking into a great situation.”

Micah Robinson caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cade Larkins to cut Halls’ lead to 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. But Crockett got into trouble in the second quarter, and couldn't get back into the game.

In the second half, Devante Boozer went 65 yards for a touchdown on a draw play. Closing out the Pioneers’ scoring was Mark Seidler as he reeled in a 35-yard touchdown toss from Larkins.

Cloudland 50, Midway 13

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Behind a three-touchdown game from Jordan Coffey, the Highlanders advanced to Class 1A’s second round for the second straight year.

Coffey scored on offense (1-yard run), special teams (35 punt return) and defense (42 interception return). He finished with 122 yards on the ground (26 carries), with teammate Josh Blair rushing 12 times for 108 yards and a TD.

Malachi Benfield fired a 54-yard TD pass to Jacob Singleton and intercepted a pass. Triston Lacy also had an INT, plus he and Conner Birchfield added fourth-quarter touchdowns.

This was a good game for three periods, then Cloudland outscored the Green Wave 28-0 in the final quarter.

Austin East 33, Unicoi County 0

KNOXVILLE — The Blue Devils nearly earned two quarters of equality with heavily favored Austin-East, which took control of this Class 3A contest in the second half.

Playing on a sloppy field that resulted in poor traction, Unicoi County (5-6) came close to recording a first-half shutout. Taking possession on their own 20-yard line with just under a minute till intermission, the Tornadoes (9-2) proceeded to march 80 yards on four plays — three completions and a run by quarterback Jason Taylor.

The drive started with a 47-yard Elijah Jeter reception and ended with Isaiah Ligon’s 12-yard scoring reception with 12.8 seconds remaining — sending A-E to the half with a 7-0 edge.

Receiving the second-half kickoff, the Roadrunners then marched for another Ligon touchdown — this one on a 28-yard run.

The Blue Devils were still in the game at the end of the third quarter, but Chris Hunter opened the final period with a 1-yard score.

A-E piled up 521 yards of offense, compared to Unicoi’s 97. UC freshman QB Brock Thompson completed 11 of 22 passes for 73 yards, hitting Brett Strother four times for 38.

The Devils’ Owen Nicholson tallied 10 tackles and Kody Lewis nine.

Rockwood 45, Hampton 14

ROCKWOOD — The Bulldogs failed to slow a vaunted Rockwood rushing attack, which produced 441 yards — including a 99-yard score after a turnover on downs.

Down 21-8, Hampton (4-7) was threatening to make it a one-possession game in the third quarter. That hope, however, evaporated with an interception at the 6-yard line.

The Bulldogs also lost three fumbles in the contest and turned the ball over on downs five times.

Hunter Davenport closed his outstanding career by gaining 253 yards from scrimmage and scoring both Hampton touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 receiving). He totaled 167 yards on 26 rushes and caught three passes for 86 yards.

Greeneville 56, East Ridge 7

GREENEVILLE — Quarterback Cade Ballard passed for two touchdowns and ran for two others as the top-ranked Greene Devils clobbered visiting East Ridge.

Totaling 201 yards of offense, Ballard completed seven of his eight passes for 162 yards and gained 39 (6 attempts) on the ground.

Jaevon Gillespie carried the football 11 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yarder. Seth Crawford and Cameron Hite contributed long receiving scores while runners Garrin Shuffler and Michael Moore each cracked the goal line from short range.

Greeneville, which led 49-0 after a 36-point second quarter, outgained East Ridge 456-123 in total offense. The Pioneers averted a shutout when Eric Bennett scored from a yard away in the final three minutes.