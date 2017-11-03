Knox Central boots Boone from playoffs

Ian Cummins kicked three field goals and the Bobcats pulled away from a three-point halftime lead for a 16-0 victory at Nathan Hale Stadium, breaking the top-seeded Trailblazers’ five-game winning streak and ending their season at 8-3.

Knox Central, the second seed out of Region 2, improved to 6-5 and will face Sevier County in the second round.

With Daniel Boone standout sophomore tailback Charlie Cole sitting out thanks to an on-again, off-again hamstring injury that has hindered him throughout the season, the ’Blazers’ offense sputtered. Quarterback Noah Shelton rushed for 83 yards on 15 carries in the first half, but got only two more yards in the second half.

Central held Boone to 22 total yards in the second half and 13 of those came on one play.

Going backward

After three penalties against Central helped Boone move into prime scoring position in the second quarter, two flags against the Trailblazers knocked them out.

A series of Shelton runs moved the ball down to the Bobcats’ 2-yard line with 13 seconds left in the first half, but a personal foul penalty and an illegal substitution call pushed the ’Blazers back to the 27.

With seven seconds left, they tried a trick play with Easton Harrell taking a direct snap and looking to throw to Shelton. Harrell was swarmed and never got the pass off and the clock expired before Boone could run another play.

That left Central up 3-0 at halftime thanks to a 34-yard field goal by Cummins.

Central went ahead 10-0 on its first drive of the third quarter when Eli Sharp hit Seth Armstrong for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Foot-ball

Cummins made field goals of 34, 35 and 24 yards, all of which would have been good from much, much further. He also punted three times for a 46-yard average and blasted all five of his kickoffs into the end zone.

By the numbers

Shelton completed 2 of 12 passes for 15 yards and was intercepted twice.

Moore led Central with 104 yards, 84 of which came in the second half, on 28 carries.