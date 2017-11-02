Warriors face challenge from Region 2 foe

Oneida (6-4) at Happy Valley (7-3)

Kickoff for the Class 2A first-round football playoff game is Friday night at 7 o’clock at the Warriors’ field.

Favorite: Happy Valley

Game Notes

Oneida started the season with five straight wins, outscoring its opponents by a combined margin of 149-47. Since then the Indians are 1-4, and have been outscored 117-41. …

Sophomore Colby Boyatt had 130 yards on 11 carries with the lone score in the Indians’ 34-7 season-ending loss to Coalfield. …

This is Oneida’s sixth straight trip to the playoffs. …

Led by quarterback Brayden Sams (25 total touchdowns), running back Will Tittle (15 total touchdowns) and linebacker Dakota Cochran (118 tackles), the Warriors have bounced back from a three-game losing streak to win two straight.

COACH’S PERISCOPE

Happy Valley’s Jason Jarrett

— “It is evident on film Oneida is very big,” said Jarrett. “Their size alone will pose a great challenge for us.”

— “They play extremely physical on both sides of the ball. Offensively, their bread and butter is running downhill right at opposing defenses.”

— — — — —

Hampton (4-6) at Rockwood (7-3)

Favorite: Tigers

Game note: The Tigers come in on a five-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents by a combined margin of 191-47. RB Zander Price has rushed for 857 yards and seven scores on the season.

— — — — —

Northview Academy (5-5) at Johnson County (10-0)

Favorite: Longhorns

Game note: Cougars’ senior QB Justin Howard has 1,903 yards of total offense with 22 touchdowns. Joe Grindstaff has rushed for 11 scores.

— — — — —

Unicoi County (5-5) at Austin-East (8-2)

Favorite: Roadrunners

Game note: QB Chris Hunter has thrown for 1,511 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Roadrunners. He has rushed for nine more scores.

— — — — —

Midway (5-5) at Cloudland (8-2)

Favorite: Highlanders

Game Note: QB Jason Taylor has passed for 1,774 yards with 17 touchdowns this season, but he’s coming off a six-interception game in the regular season finale against Oliver Springs.