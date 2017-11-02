Passing threat on horizon for ’Toppers

Science Hill (7-3) at Bradley Central (8-2)

WHO (Bears)

Dylan Standifer is a 5-9, 165-pound junior quarterback, who has thrown for 2,611 yards with 24 touchdowns this season.

Lameric Tucker is a 5-10, 164-pound senior with 1,258 yards receiving. He has 3,273 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career.

Linebacker Person Jay (6-4, 200) has 18 tackles for loss and five sacks.

WHO (Hilltoppers)

Senior quarterback Jaylan Adams has totaled 2,927 yards of offense this season with 1,590 through the air. He has accounted for 30 touchdowns.

Junior running Ahmik Watterson has rushed for 922 yards with 10 scores.

Senior receivers T.J. Patton (574 yards) and Aundre Butler (422) are big-play threats.

Senior linebacker Arthur James has 95 tackles on the season. Shane Austin (Jr., DB) has four interceptions.

WHAT

Opening round of Class 6A football playoffs.

History: Science Hill is 2-3 against Bradley

Favorite: Toss up

Recent playoff results for SH:

2016 — Beat Siegel (48-0), Lost to Oakland (49-7)

2015 — Beat Coffee County (52-26), Lost to Smyrna (42-22)

WHEN

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

WHERE

Bradley Central High School is located 187.2 miles from Science Hill.

COACH’S PERISCOPE

Science Hill’s Stacy Carter

— “You have to focus on the pass, but that might be a real good matchup for us,” said Carter, whose team has 12 interceptions this season. “It’s no secret we’ve really struggled against the run, but we do get some guys back (juniors Jacob Abram and Kendrick Fain) and that should help.” ...

— “Standifer is a good runner and thrower. No. 15 (Tucker) is a good football player.”

— “We’ve got to be balanced, but everything comes from the running game. We’ve only punted 18 times all year, so we’ve been successful offensively.”

— “Bradley is a tough place to play. They have a hit-you-in-the-mouth attitude.”