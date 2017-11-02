New opponent greets Cyclones in 4A playoffs

Sequoyah (5-5) at Elizabethton (8-2)

WHO (Sequoyah)

Josh Stakely is a 5-11, 185-pound junior running back with 1,149 yards rushing and eight scores. He has 1,859 all-purpose yards. On defense he has seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 14 passes defended.

John Douglas Wiggins is a 6-4, 175-pound junior quarterback, who has thrown for 1,646 yards with 20 touchdowns this season.

Receiver Nic Kirkland (6-3, 175, Sr.) has 41 catches for 533 yards and eight touchdowns.

Lineman Trace Benson (6-2, 230, Sr.) has 84 tackles, 16 for loss, and six sacks.

WHO (Cyclones)

Junior quarterback Carter Everett has thrown for 2,252 yards with 28 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Junior running Corey Russell has 1,041 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns. He has 1,531 all-purpose yards.

Senior receiver Ryan Wetzel has 68 catches for 806 yards and 17 scores.

Senior linebacker Nestor Grubb has 72 tackles. Senior lineman Cameron Coleman has 10 tackles for loss.

WHAT

Opening round of Class 4A football playoffs.

History: This is the first-ever meeting between these schools.

WHEN

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

WHERE

Elizabethton’s Citizens Bank Stadium is located 163.7 miles from Sequoyah High School.

COACH’S PERISCOPE

Elizabethton’s Shawn Witten

— “They have two pretty good weapons, and their quarterback moves extremely well,” said Witten. “We have to be focused and prepared. We definitely can’t take Sequoyah for granted.”

— “We’ve never played a Chattanooga team before. It’s good to see where your program is, and it’s fun preparing for somebody different.

— “Like anybody else, we’ve got a few guys banged up. But they will all be in uniform and ready to help us out.”

— “We’ve got a lot of tradition, and we have expectations. We really need to put a complete game together. That’s what we’re searching for. We’ve not closed out some games particularly well.”