Boone favored on home turf against Knox Central

Knox Central (5-5) at Daniel Boone (8-2)

WHO (Bobcats)

Senior defensive end Seth Armstrong (5-10, 190) and junior linebacker Xavier Washington (5-10, 195) are coming off big defensive efforts in the Week 11 overtime win over Corryton Gibbs.

Running backs Treysean Moore and Devone Moss have combined for over 900 yards rushing with six touchdowns on the season.

WHO (Trailblazers)

Senior quarterback Noah Shelton has thrown for 1,065 yards, rushed for 1,015 and accounted for 28 touchdowns.

Running backs Charlie Cole (So.) and Mason Mounger (Sr.) have combined for 1,331 yards rushing with 12 scores. Senior receiver C.J. Carter has 47 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior defensive end Zach Taylor has 17 tackles for loss and three sacks.

WHAT

Opening round of Class 5A football playoffs.

History: First-ever meeting

Favorite: Daniel Boone

WHEN

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

WHERE

Boone’s Nathan Hale Stadium is located 98.4 miles from Knox Central High School.

COACH’S PERISCOPE

Daniel Boone’s Jeremy Jenkins

— “They are a two-back spread attack with lots of speed,” said Jenkins. “They come right at you, and will also try to get wide.”

— “Their defense is the most aggressive unit we have seen. They have size up front, and they can run.”

— “This will be a huge challenge for us on both sides of the ball, but we are home and the atmosphere will be crazy. Our kids have prepared really well, and I expect us to play really well.”

David Crockett (5-5) at Knox Halls (5-5)

Class: 5A

Favorite: Halls

Notes: Crockett is 0-4 all time in playoffs.

Halls standouts: Dual-threat sophomore quarterback Caden Tollett (245 yards last week) and running back Cooper Cook (131 yards, 3 TDs in 47-6 win over Seymour last week). Senior end Jordan Biliter leads the defense.

Crockett standouts: QB Cade Larkins (Northeast Tennessee-best 2,740 yards passing with 19 touchdowns). Receiver Micah Robinson, defensive lineman J.R. Giles.