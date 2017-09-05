Johnson's return gives ETSU another challenge

Now, running back Cardon Johnson is back for the No. 1-ranked Dukes in a big way. Coming off a season-ending Achilles injury last year, he rushed for 265 yards and two touchdowns Saturday in his return, a 34-14 win over FBS opponent East Carolina.

Stopping the redshirt senior is a daunting task, as well as the rest of the JMU backfield which features preseason All-American Bryan Schor at quarterback and another explosive back, Marcus Marshall, a Georgia Tech transfer who broke free on a 70-yard touchdown run last week.

East Tennessee State University coach Carl Torbush talked about the challenge the Bucs (1-0) face in slowing down the top-ranked Dukes (1-0), who averaged nearly 10 yards per carry in the season opener.

“Obviously, the running back gained over 250 yards against East Carolina last week, and they had another running back right at a hundred, so they rushed for over 400 yards last week,” Torbush said. “They have an outstanding rushing attack with two really good running backs, but you have to start with that offensive line. They are big, They’re strong. They’re athletic. They’re exactly what they need to have offensively to continue to have a chance to win another national championship.”

It’s true about the line, but Johnson is a handful to bring down.

He’s stocky at 5-foot-9 and 202 pounds, and he’s extremely fast. Once he hits that second level, there are few who can keep up with him as the Pirates quickly found out. Johnson scored on 85-yard and 80-yard touchdown runs last Saturday.

He had just 17 carries overall to compile the second largest rushing total in school history and to earn Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week.

Johnson, who had 114 rushes for 704 yards and eight touchdowns before the pain became too much to bear last year, never doubted he would get back on the field.

“It was a tough setback, but I had people motivating me to get back, my family, teammates, coaches,” he said. “I just believed in myself and I kept a strong mindset to get back.”

His toughness impressed teammates and coaches alike.

“The thing that people didn’t know was how many weeks he was battling that Achilles injury and still playing on Saturday,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “Just to see how much pain he was in and still going out and playing productively as long as he could, (that) said a lot about his toughness and his commitment to his teammates.”

Houston, the former coach at The Citadel, was still in good shape last season with senior Khalid Abdullah, who rushed for 1,809 yards and 22 touchdowns to lead the country. But, Johnson adds another dimension with the 265 yards given up by East Carolina, the most allowed by a single rusher since West Virginia’s KJ Harris had 337 yards in 2004.

It was part of a 422-yard rushing attack and extended JMU’s winning streak to 13 games. If ETSU wants to keep it from reaching 14, the tough task includes stopping Johnson, who very well may be the toughest guy on the field.