Some burning questions about two key football games

Basically those teams used to be together in Class AAA, back in the day, before the TSSAA decided Tennessee needed to crown six public-school state champions in football.

On Friday night, an interesting mix of those classifications will be on display as Greeneville visits Science Hill, and Daniel Boone travels to take on Elizabethton. All four of those schools — though it was quite some time ago for Greeneville — were not only in the same classification, but also played at various times in the same conference.

These days the orientation is: Science Hill (6A), Daniel Boone (5A), Greeneville and Elizabethton (4A). So while conference standings and playoff positioning won’t be at stake, area fans can learn a great deal about these teams from these matchups.

All four teams are ranked with Science Hill at No. 5, Daniel Boone at No. 5, Greeneville at No. 1, and Elizabethton at No. 6.

Here are four burning questions about these two games:

1. Does Greeneville have the overall depth and athleticism to take down Science Hill?

The Hilltoppers are big up front, combined with speed on the edges. It’s a defensive coordinator’s nightmare.

2. Is this Science Hill’s biggest test remaining on its regular season schedule?

Maybe not. The Hilltoppers still have to travel to play Knox Farragut.

3. Will Daniel Boone’s ground game keep Elizabethton’s offense off the field enough to tilt the scales in the Trailblazers’ favor?

It will be a mighty big challenge for the Cyclones’ defense to handle Boone’s punishing ground attack.

4. What does momentum look like for the loser of Boone versus Elizabethton?

Early in the season, it can be overcome. It’s more so about the valuable momentum gained by winning.

Making progress

Johnson County is 3-0 for the first time since 2006.

The Longhorns finished 8-3 that season, including a 15-7 win over Elizabethton. They lost 17-14 to Morristown East in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Getting to 4-0 means beating Sullivan Central, which enters with a 22-game losing streak.

Watching Jaylan

Through three games, Science Hill’s senior quarterback has already totaled almost 1,000 yards.

He added 253 to his total in the 35-14 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Friday. On the season, he has passed for 604 yards and three scores while rushing for 390 and eight touchdowns.

Accuracy on display

Elizabethton quarterback Carter Everett has locked in for 57 completions in 78 attempts on the season for an impressive 73 percent. The 6-5, 215-pound junior has thrown for 688 yards and nine scores. …

Down Greeneville way, Cade Ballard has hit on 35 of his 42 attempts for 83 percent. He has passed for 647 yards and nine scores.

State scoring leaders

1. Anderson County — 57.0

2. Murf. Blackman — 54.7

3. Cloudland — 52.5

4. Coalfield — 50.7

5. Science Hill — 49.0

Others: Greeneville (45.0, 14th), Elizabethton (44.3, 19th).

CAK’s new world

Christian Academy of Knoxville went 97-33 over the last 10 years as a private school playing among Class 3A public schools.

This year, the Warriors were basically pushed by new TSSAA bylaws into playing in a classification with other private schools.

The result so far? CAK lost its first region game by a score of 41-10 against Notre Dame. The Warriors fell to 0-3 on the season.

Football games of the week

Greeneville at Science Hill

Daniel Boone at Elizabethton

David Crockett at Corryton Gibbs

Happy Valley at Unicoi County

Greene Devils vs. Hilltoppers — If you like points, yes, you’re surely going to like this one. Defenses are more likely to have an impact in the form of momentum-swinging plays here and there.

Trailblazers vs. Cyclones — Last year Elizabethton got all it wanted from Boone — and that was with Trailblazers’ quarterback Noah Shelton missing three quarters with an injury. He’s back, and so is Boone.

Pioneers vs. Eagles — Crockett showed a lot of fight in last year’s playoff battle, including Darian DeLapp’s kickoff return to Gibbs’ 10-yard line as time expired before halftime. But it was still a 17-0 season-ending loss, and the Pioneers have a chance to set the record straight.

Warriors vs. Blue Devils — Unicoi County certainly remembers last year’s 62-0 whipping by Happy Valley, a nine-touchdown-differential outcome that preceded a mid-season coaching change for the Blue Devils.

Pick of the Week

Science Hill 49, Greeneville 38

Science Hill has one of the best offensive units in the state. Greeneville’s pretty good, too. It’s a dandy of a matchup, but the Hilltoppers probably have a little more firepower.

Picks record: 2-1.

Player of the Week

Carter Everett, Elizabethton

The Cyclones’ senior quarterback connected on 22 of 29 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns in his team’s 59-16 win over Sullivan East.

Everett also rushed three times for 21 yards and another score.

The Hogs Award

Daniel Boone Trailblazers

The Blaze Hogs obliterated Tennessee High’s defense in a 42-10 win, roughing up the Vikings for 388 yards on 45 attempts for an average of 8.6 per attempt.

Defensive unit of the Week

Unicoi County Blue Devils

In a 43-0 shutdown of North Greene, the Blue Devils’ defense allowed only 48 yards on 52 plays for the Huskies.

Unicoi successfully defended 11 of 12 third-down attempts.

Girls soccer

Science Hill continued to rock the win train, beating Daniel Boone and Jefferson County last week.

The Lady Hilltoppers have posted four consecutive shutouts, including a 3-0 win over Dobyns-Bennett. Leading the way on the defensive side of the field have been Tori Sparks, Abby Knox, Allie Torbett, and Natelli Antonelli.

Science Hill (6-1) is off until a Sept. 12 contest at Maryville.

Football rankings

A blowout win over Volunteer made David Crockett the biggest mover in this week’s rankings. The Pioneers are up two spots to No. 7. Here is the fourth installment of the Northeast Tennessee Football Top 10:

Team (W-L) — Prv

1. Science Hill (3-0) — 1

2. Greeneville (3-0) — 2

3. Elizabethton (2-1) — 3

4. Daniel Boone (2-0) — 5

5. Dobyns-Bennett (1-2) — 4

6. Happy Valley (2-0) — 7

7. David Crockett (2-1) — 9

8. Johnson County (3-0) — 8

9. Sullivan South (2-1) — 10

10. Cloudland (2-0) — 10