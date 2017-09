Cyclones' Everett tops list of standout players

Sept. 4, 2017

Elizabethton’s Carter Everett cut loose for a big game against Sullivan East on Friday, and earned the Johnson City Press player of the week honor.

Joining Everett were Science Hill’s Jaylan Adams (35-14 over rival Dobyns-Bennett), Daniel Boone’s Charlie Cole (42-10 over Tennessee High), Unicoi County’s Matthew Hatcher (43-0 over North Greene), and Happy Valley’s Brayden Sams in a 41-0 blitzing of rival Hampton.

Five Stars

Carter Everett

Junior, quarterback

307 total yards, 5 total TDs

Four Stars

Jaylan Adams

Senior, quarterback

253 total yards, 4 total TDs

Three Stars

Charlie Cole

Sophomore, running back

203 yards rushing, 2 TDs

Two Stars

Matthew Hatcher

Senior, defensive end

11 tackles (3 for loss), sack

One Star

Brayden Sams

Senior, quarterback

Stats: 188 total yards, 3 TDs