Bucs to get a close look at what it takes to be No. 1

The East Tennessee State University football team is definitely getting an upclose look at the best this week.

The Bucs play at defending national champion James Madison on Saturday, and they’re treating the game as an opportunity to see where they stack up against the No. 1 team in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Dukes’ winning streak of 13 games is the longest in FCS and they received 25 of 26 first-place votes in the coaches’ national poll on Monday.

It will be the fifth time ETSU has played the No. 1 team in the country, the first since it beat top-ranked Georgia Southern in 2001. The Bucs won that game, 19-16, as current ETSU radio analyst Matt Wilhjelm threw two touchdown passes to Cecil Moore.

“We know we’ve got a challenge,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said Monday during his weekly news conference at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. “I think our players are excited about it.

“Our players understand the challenge ahead of them, but they also understand it’s a great opportunity. We’re excited about going up there to perform and seeing where we are and where we need to go.”

No matter how many times the coaches says it’s just another game, the players know the importance of taking on a powerhouse. They noticed last week’s score, when James Madison beat East Carolina 34-14. Torbush hopes that provides a lot of motivation to his troops.

“I think the biggest thing is you don’t have to coach much during the week,” he said. “You don’t have to holler at them. You don’t have to get on them. They know what’s about to happen.

“If they can’t give us everything they have in practice for the next three days, then we’ve got a problem. I don’t think we do because I could see it in the dressing room after the ballgame. It was like ‘Shew, we won the ballgame. We broke the new stadium in right. We got a win. We did the things we needed to so. Now let’s move on to what we need to do to have a chance to see where we are right now.’ ”

The Bucs spent a lot of emotion last Saturday in a 31-10 victory over Limestone College. The buildup to the opening of their new stadium and the pressure to beat a Division II team in front of a sellout crowd made it an emotional week.

Now they’re facing an entire different animal. Their first road game will be at 25,000-seat Bridgeforth Stadium, and unlike last week, the majority of the fans won’t be happy to see them.

Needless to say, the Bucs will be huge underdogs. Just like they did before the season-opening game in the new stadium, the coaches will try to harness the excitement of the players.

“We don’t need to play the ballgame on Tuesday or Wednesday,” Torbush said. “Sometimes you have a tendency to do that if you’re not careful. We need to practice. We need to focus and be mentally and physically sharp. We need to do what we need to do on Tuesday and Wednesday and then start backing off and be ready to explode on Saturday.”

They’re No. 1

ETSU dropped its other three games against No.1 teams, falling 34-10 to Marshall in 1996, 47-26 to Georgia Southern in 1998 and 42-7 to Georgia Southern in 2000.

Relatively healthy

The Bucs came out of the Limestone game healthy. No major injuries were reported, just the natural bumps and bruises. A few players suffered cramps during the game.

Tickets available

For fans wanting to make the 280-mile drive up I-81, tickets were still available through the James Madison box office on Monday. Upper-deck seats were selling for $27.