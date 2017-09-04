Boone blasts Tennessee High

The Trailblazers ran past the Vikings 42-10 in the first Region 1-5A contest for both teams.

“It’s always a good thing when you have all your bullets to throw. We did a really good job of running the football tonight,” said Daniel Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins. “Our offensive line did a good job. I was really proud of how our kids came out and set the tone early at the line of scrimmage.”

Sophomore running back Charlie Cole rushed for 203 yards with 21 carries and two touchdowns in the game. He gave Daniel Boone the lead with his 44-yard scoring gallop 49 seconds after the opening kickoff. That helped him to 111 yards in the opening half on 15 carries alone. The second touchdown for him was the final Daniel Boone score. He broke at least three tackles and covered 55 yards on the play.

“He’s really worked on his speed, he’s a phenomenal talent that’s just going to get better and better,” Jenkins said about Cole. “He makes us all better. It makes it better when everyone is clicking. You can not just key on him because we have some other things we can do as well.”

Noah Shelton directed the rushing attack from the quarterback position. He accounted for 101 rushing yards on 10 carries and two scores of his own all in the first half. When it was not Cole or Shelton Mason Mounger contributed 70 yards and a touchdown. C.J. Canter added a rushing touchdown as well.

Daniel Boone started about as well as you could ask for. Cole and Shelton combined to run for 80 yards on three plays in the opening drive. Tennessee High answered with a Aiden Moore 25-yard field goal. The next Trailblazer drive was capped with the first Shelton score, a 24-yard run. He added a nine-yard touchdown on the next Daniel Boone possession which swung momentum completely on the home side.

“We really challenged our kids in the off week,” Jenkins said. “We challenged our offensive line to take control of the line of scrimmage and to our defense as well. I thought we played about as good as we could defensively especially on the line of scrimmage.”

Tennessee High reached the endzone when Courtland Carter punched in a three-yard scoring run. Carter finished with 50 yards and that score. The score came with 7:15 left in the game.

Daniel Boone will take a 2-0 record into next week’s contest at Elizabethton to start a three-week stretch of non-conference meetings. The Trailblazers are 2-0 for a second straight year and look to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2012. Tennessee High will play across the state line against Virginia High at 1-2.

