That was fun; Up next for ETSU: James Madison

Carl Torbush figured his East Tennessee State University football team would enjoy its season-opening victory through Sunday afternoon, until sometime “after church.”

Then it was back to work.

“If we don’t have nightmares about James Madison, we’ll try to enjoy it that long,” Torbush said Saturday night after the Bucs opened their new stadium with a 31-10 victory over Limestone College.

With their first victory and the grand opening of William B. Greene Stadium in the rearview mirror, the Bucs are about to face perhaps their biggest challenge since football was brought back at the school.

ETSU heads to James Madison on Saturday for a game against a Football Championship Subdivision power. Not only are the Dukes the defending national champions, they’re probably the best team on the Bucs’ schedule.

“They’re supposed to beat us, but we’re going to go up there feeling we can win the ballgame,” Torbush said. “I feel excited for our players. We’ll go up there full force and see how it goes. I think it’ll be a great measuring stick to see where our program is right now and see where it needs to be to win a national championship.”

This isn’t the same James Madison team that put up 80 points on two opponents last season, but based on the first game of the season, it might be better. The Dukes opened by playing up a level and shellacking East Carolina, 34-14.

“Not every team gets to play the defending national champion,” ETSU quarterback Austin Herink said. “What an opportunity we have. It’s going to be something. We get to see a great program and see how they do things. That can be something we look at, go up there and play to the best of our abilities.”

There’s likely to be a crowd of around 25,000 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium, JMU’s field that you can see briefly from I-81 as you drive through northern Virginia.

The only recent challenge that comes close to what the Bucs are about to encounter was a game at another FCS power, Montana State two years ago. ETSU lost that one 63-7.

This one appears even more daunting.

ETSU’s defense, which played a near-flawless first half on Saturday, is about to face a juggernaut. James Madison had more than 600 yards in total offense against East Carolina, including 422 on the ground.

Cardon Johnson rushed for 265 of those yards.

“We’re dealing with the FCS defending national champions,” Torbush said. “I know the coaches. They’ve got a great coaching staff and they’re outstanding football players.”

The Montana State matchup almost wasn’t fair to the Bucs at the time. They were in their first year back and were just beginning the rebuilding job on the field.

This year’s team is much more polished. Whether that adds up to results on the field remains to be seen.

Against Limestone, Herink completed passes to eight receivers, and five of them caught a pass of at least 18 yards.

Included in that total were three long touchdowns. Andrew Heyward and Anthony Spagnoletti both caught deep scoring passes where Herink hit them in stride. Vincent Lowe’s 25-yard touchdown came as he turned a short pass into a big play.

“We have a lot of guys who can catch it and make plays,” said Herink, who completed his first 15 passes. “I threw a few bad balls early on and they made some good catches for me. We’ve got a really nice receiving corps.”

Overall, the Bucs’ offense ran smoothly for the most part, albeit against a Division II team.

“This is our third season,” Herink said. “Same offensive coordinator, same guys around me. We do it every day in practice. I think we’re all more comfortable now.”

That comfort level will be tested this week.