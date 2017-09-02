ETSU fans spend the day tailgating in the rain

Tailgating activities began early Saturday with some fans even showing up at 8 a.m. to begin the festivities.

"I think it was a good turnout, considering the weather," said Carter Warden, assistant director of student activities, who had been checking his not-so-helpful weather app.

According to Warden, more than 40 student organizations applied for tailgate permits on the Lucille Clement lawn right in front of the stadium. About 25 student groups showed up with their grills and lawn chairs to brave the chilly air.

All-in-all, about 100 tailgating tents were set up, student and non-student, all throughout the parking lots that surrounded the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium before kickoff.

Local food vendors included Popeye's, the Food Fiction food truck and Moe's Original Barbecue — which smoked up two 80-pound pigs for about 16 hours for the big day's events down in the lot next to the parking garage — were among the many businesses that showed up to show support for the Bucs and the tailgaters that filled the parking lot.

Tailgaters brought out grills, smokers, decorations and even televisions to watch other football games.

One tent that was hard to miss was that of ETSU alumnae Susan Kiernan and Becky Quillen; it was decorated all out with streamers, paper lanterns, shiny banners, and a huge array of food.

Kiernan and Quillen have known each other since grade school, said the tent took 30 to 45 minutes to decorate.

“We’ve loved it since they brought football back!” said Quillen, who says they’ve both bought season tickets and have been tailgating the football games since the program started back — along with collecting all of the football merchendise they can snag.

Local bands playing on the covered stage entertaining the groups of soaked tailgaters included Sterling Springs, Honky Tonk Offenders (from the Appalachian Studies department at ETSU), Southern rock band 7 Mile Mushroom and DJ ’Bout It from Knoxville.

The next ETSU home game will be Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. against Citadel. For a full ETSU football schedule, visit www.etsubucs.com/football/schedule.