Hilltoppers prevail after spotting D-B 14 points

Still, Adams left no doubt that he was the best player on the field in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams.

The senior signal caller had all three of the Hilltoppers’ first-half touchdowns on runs of 5, 3 and 66 yards. His only completed pass was a two-point conversion play to Drew Morrison.

Adams warmed up in the second half and completed 6 of 9 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown to go along with his game-high 181 rushing yards on 17 carries as Science Hill rolled to a 35-14 victory.

“It was rough in the first half when I wasn’t completing those passes,” Adams said. “I felt I had to pick the team back up and show them we still could win.”

It was the Hilltoppers’ fifth straight win in the rivalry, but it came after the homestanding Indians (1-2) took the fight to Science Hill early and opened up a two-touchdown lead.

“Jaylan had a great game,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “He did a super job when he didn’t throw the ball as well as he usually does, but you have days like that when you’re a little off. They had a great plan, but I’m proud of all the guys for hanging in there and getting a big win.

“It said a lot for the whole team when things weren’t going our way, that we came back and made the plays when we had to.”

In a game billed as matching strength versus strength with the team’s two offensive lines, Dobyns-Bennett opened with a long, sustained drive of nearly seven minutes with Keyo Taylor pounding the ball in from a yard out.

After an Adams interception, Nic Bristol busted up the middle on D-B’s next possession 33 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

But, Adams and company responded on the next drive with Ahmik Watterson starting off with a 34-yard run. Adams finished off an eight-play, 80-yard drive with his five-yard run.

Science Hill closed within a point on Adams’ next touchdown, although the extra point was missed, and D-B clung to a 14-13 lead. The Indians stuck to controlling the ball and the time of possession, but they turned the ball over on downs in Science Hill territory with 32 seconds on the clock.

Adams only needed 12 seconds, taking off on a quarterback draw against the Indians’ pass defense. After breaking three tackles and traveling 66 yards, he was in the end zone.

“It’s 14-13 and we had a drive where it was 3rd-and-4, and we had pretty good shots at it,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Graham Clark said. “We didn’t get it picked up and he goes all the way with it to put them up 21-14. I thought our defense fought their hearts out, but Mr. Adams — and I’m going to call him Mr. Adams from now on — with two plays got us behind the eight-ball. One, we had a great shot of tackling him and the other I don’t know if we touched him.”

Aundre Butler put Science Hill up by two scores going around the left side 22 yards with 1:58 left in the third quarter.

Adams and Butler then combined for the Hilltoppers’ next score. Nearly sacked, Adams eluded a defender, and found Butler near the back of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown catch.

Butler had all six catches for Science Hill in the game.

“That’s all him,” Adams said about Butler. “When I see him get open, I just let him go under (the ball).”

But, it was also Science Hill’s big offensive line pounding the D-B defense as the ’Toppers ended with 367 rushing yards. Adams was assisted by the hard running by Watterson, Malik Bowman and Drew Morrison, who said the ’Toppers didn’t get discouraged by the slow start.

“We just had to trust the offensive line and we told them to keep pushing the whole game,” Morrison said. “They came out and did what they had to do, got us good holes and we were able to run the ball well.”

After the big win, Science Hill will host Greeneville in a non-conference matchup next Friday.