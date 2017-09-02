Former players enjoy moment

A longstanding dream turned into reality, and some former players were on hand to witness the first football game at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

Included in the mix was Mark Hutsell, who played quarterback for the Bucs in the late 1970s. In fact, Hutsell was a part of another first for ETSU as he played in the initial game at the Mini Dome. He said the Bucs’ new digs are quite impressive.

“It’s so exciting, it’s unbelievable,” said Hutsell. “It’s kind of ironic that it’s raining, where it might be a little bit better to play in the dome. But you know what, football is meant to be played outside.”

Hutsell said he really enjoyed the opportunity to take part in the historic event.

“It’s a very exciting time for us to come back here and see this,” said Hutsell. “They did a great job with this stadium.

“And we get to go somewhere and watch a game where we can be proud. It’s on campus. It’s right where the kids are.”

Another former ETSU quarterback, Matt Wilhjelm, said seeing the reality of this day was special.

“There was a time when there were some doubts,” said Wilhjelm. “But when you see where we are now, everything we ever wanted, everything we hoped for, all of the talk of football being meant to be played outside and on campus, we are on campus with an outdoor stadium in September in Johnson City. I mean we really couldn’t ask for more.

“It’s a great day to be a Buc, and a great day for ETSU.”

Also taking advantage of the opportunity was former ETSU player Tom Buchanan. He was a tight end in the late 1970s, but is more known for his time on the CBS television program “Survivor.”

“I’m impressed,” said Buchanan. “The campus is so nice.”

Buchanan said something was missing all those years when ETSU didn’t have football.

“People don’t realize we lost so many years of football life,” said Buchanan. “I didn’t have anywhere to go for homecoming. I didn’t get to see players like Mark Hutsell. We didn’t have that common bond.”