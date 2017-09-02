Enthusiastic student body shares excitement of opener

The students at ETSU played a much larger factor than just being fans at the game. Over the past few years, students have paid a slightly increased activities fee in which a percentage was earmarked especially for the use of the football team.

The students, or whoever writes the tuition checks, are some of the larger contributors to the growth and success of the program.

With the new stadium opening up and the student section full to capacity by game time, the atmosphere of the game was unmatched. The talk on campus all week was exclusively about the game.

“It’s definitely exciting and it’s something that we’ve been waiting for for a while,” said junior Sierra Owens. “I think (school president) Dr. (Brian) Noland has had one of the biggest hands in getting the program back and the new stadium built. This is something a lot of students have wanted.”

Said junior Kyle Davis: “Unity is one of the driving forces for the new stadium to be built. The weather may not be so good, but once you get out here and everything gets going, you forget about it.”

Freshman Chris Timmons chimed in about the new venue.

“The stadium is really hyped,” he said. “This is all everyone has been talking about all week. The players are all really excited. I have friends on the team and they were really hyped.”

With the announcements of starting lineups and the band playing several songs before the game, the tension was building for everyone in the stadium.

The students, some of them barely clothed, braved the misting rain and windy conditions to see the Bucs open up the new stadium in resounding fashion.