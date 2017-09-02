ETSU’s defense stymies Saints

While ETSU quarterback Austin Herink had a record-setting night by completing his first 15 passes, the Bucs held the Saints to just 16 passing yards and 65 yards of total offense in the first half of a 31-10 victory at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

In that first half, Limestone quarterback Ivan Corbin Jr. had a longest completion of just eight yards to Vyncint Smith. The Saints averaged just 3.2 yards per pass play, compared to 13.8 for the Bucs, who scored on 45-yard and 43-yard touchdown passes.

“We knew he (Corbin) was a preseason first-team, All-South Atlantic Conference player, and we knew we had to contain him and confuse him as much as we could,” ETSU defensive coordinator Billy Taylor said. “We gave him some pass reads in the first half and our defensive backs did a great job all night long.”

The Saints’ longest play the entire half was a 13-yard run by Daitwan Commodore, and their two longest drives consisted of five plays. Of the three first downs, one came as the result of a penalty by the aggressive ETSU defense. Overall, the Saints were 0 for 5 on third-down conversions.

Taylor said the key was strong play from all levels of the defense.

For the game, defensive end Nasir Player led the team with 10 tackles. Linebackers Dylan Weigel and River Boruff had eight and six tackles, respectively, while safety Paul Hunter finished with seven tackles.

And, the Saints’ passing game was ineffective with Corbin held to final numbers of 7 of 19 passing for just 29 yards.

“On a game like tonight, you don’t want to single out guys, but Nasir Player has been a great player for us and Paul did a heckuva job,” Taylor said. “River Boruff and Dylan Weigel have been staples the first three years we’ve played here. But, now we have some depth and it showed tonight.”

A fumbled punt return kept the Bucs from pitching a first-half shutout. But, the Buccaneer defense limited the damage by holding the Saints to no yards the next four plays. Instead of a touchdown which would have closed the margin to a single score at that point, the Saints had to settle for Nick Smith’s 38-yard field goal.

It wasn’t until the game was 28-3 in the third quarter that Limestone had a drive cross into ETSU territory. The Saints converted the 16-play, 73-yard drive into their only touchdown, but at 4:38 in the third quarter, the Bucs were still comfortably ahead.

Hunter, who made the Bucs’ first tackle in the new stadium, kept the game from getting any closer with the stadium’s first interception early in the fourth quarter.

“We had a little competition going on for the first tackle and the first interception,” Hunter said. “I was glad it was me. Last year as a safety group, (defensive backs) coach (Teddy) Gaines pushed that on us.”

But, Hunter said it was more than just the defensive backs. It was a team effort with the linemen front getting pressure on Corbin, leading to the quarterback’s low passing numbers. The Bucs did catch one break when receiver D’Anta Fleming dropped a sure 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

“They set it up for us and all we had to do was cover and hope that nothing gets behind us,” Hunter said. “We got lucky on that one play. I’m happy the dude dropped it.”

He was even happier about the final result.

“The offense set the tone first, and then we had to get the stops,” Hunter said. “We could deal with 10 (Corbin). We just kept containing him and we were able to outscore them.”