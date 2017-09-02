Cyclones breeze past Patriots in 1-4A opener

The Cyclones scored three first-quarter touchdowns and went on to pound Sullivan East 59-16 in the Region 1-4A football opener for both teams Friday night at East’s field.

The Cyclones improved to 2-1 on the season while the Patriots slipped to 1-2.

“We got off to another good start, and we’re making a lot of plays,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten. “Our kids are working really hard in practice, and they’re coming out and trying to do the things we ask them to do. And it’s a good sign to see.”

Everett on target

Cyclones’ quarterback Carter Everett was 19 of 24 for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. And all five of the incompletions could have been scored as drops.

He connected on two touchdown passes to Ryan Wetzel (8 catches, 87 yards) and also tossed a swing pass to Corey Russell for another score.

For the game, Everett was 22 of 29 for 280 yards and four touchdowns. He hit Austin Outland for a 51-yard score in the fourth quarter.

“We’re just trying to have fun and execute every day,” said Everett. “You can’t execute enough, and we’re just trying to get better every day in practice.”

Solid offensive line

Elizabethton controlled the line of scrimmage, and Everett had plenty of time to make throws.

“Our pass protection was better, and we were able to get the ball downfield a little more,” said Witten.

Said Everett, “I feel like the line blocked really well, and Corey picked up a lot of blitzes.”

Russell rampage

Corey Russell had nine carries for 157 yards and three scores. Over his last 14 carries, Russell has gained 320 yards.

Defensive superlatives

Cameron Coleman led the way with two tackles for loss. Chandlor Mullins recorded a sack.

East’s shining moment

Late in the first half, Dylan White connected with Dakota Deel for an 85-yard score to make it 39-10. White threw a nice deep ball, hitting Deel near midfield, and Deel did the rest.

Extra problems

The Cyclones missed five consecutive extra-point attempts in the first half. Two kicks were missed, one was blocked, and two 2-point conversion runs were stopped short.