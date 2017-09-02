Bucs open stadium in style

Herink completed his first 15 passes as East Tennessee State University opened its new football stadium with a 31-10 victory over Limestone College on Saturday night.

With most of a sellout crowd on hand despite wet and blustery conditions, the Bucs did enough to put away a Division II opponent in the first game ever at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

The announced crowd was 9,530.

“This is a special night,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “The fans, the stadium, the beauty of it all … I wish it had been a little bit better weather, but we still had a pretty full house.”

The Bucs won their season opener for the second year in a row, and they had Herink to thank.

The junior left-handed quarterback set a school record with his 15 consecutive completions, and they weren’t dinky passes, either. Included in that span were touchdowns of 43, 45 and 25 yards.

His first 15 passes netted 210 yards.

“We just came out clicking,” Herink said. “The offensive line played great and we’ve got some big-play ability this year that we may not have had last year, so that was good to see in the first game.

“This is the first game in the stadium and we didn’t want to mess it up. We wanted this to be a night for everyone to remember, so we wanted to go out and give a good performance.”

Herink’s first incompletion came when he overthrew a well covered Drake Powell with 2:47 left in the third quarter. He finished with 16 completions in 20 attempts for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

“I thought he performed well the entire game,” Torbush said. “Overall, he made really good decisions and he ran when he needed to run. Overall, our offense performed as well as it could.

“To get a win and see how well we played, especially in the first half, was really, really exciting. We couldn’t have played better than we did in the first half.”

Change is good

ETSU’s Andrew Heyward was a defensive back last year but was switched to wide receiver this season. He wasted little time in making the change a good one, hauling in a 43-yard touchdown pass for the first score ever in the new stadium.

“I’ve always wanted to play receiver,” Heyward said. “I thought it was my natural position and I got the opportunity. When they asked me to do it, I said ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do it.’ ”

And now the position change has led Heyward to be the answer for a trivia question for years to come.

“I felt great,” he said. “I felt the energy. The first touchdown in this stadium, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Touchdown parade

Anthony Spagnoletti got behind the Limestone defense and beat All-American candidate Joshua Simmons for a 45-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. That one put the Bucs up 14-0 and the rout was on.

Jajuan Stinson’s touchdown dive put the Bucs up 21-3 at halftime, and Vincent Lowe scored on a 25-yard pass from Herink for a 28-3 advantage.

Just for kicks

JJ Jerman kicked a 48-yard field goal to make it 31-3 with 10:48 left. It was the longest field goal of his career.

Jerman, a junior who went 12 for 16 last year, was a preseason All-Southern Conference selection this season.

Hunter’s firsts

Paul Hunter recorded a couple of firsts in the new stadium. The senior safety made the first tackle in the opening quarter and got the first interception on a tipped pass in the fourth.

By the numbers

Stinson finished with 88 yards on 20 carries with a long run of 17. Dontavius Monroe averaged 5.4 yards per carry while gaining 27 yards.

Lowe was the Bucs’ leading receiver with five catches for 48 yards.

ETSU punter Marion Watson averaged 44.0 yards per kick, including a 50-yard effort.

Nasir Player led ETSU with 10 tackles. Dylan Weigel added eight hits, including the first sack.

The Bucs out-gained Limestone 379-222 in total offense.

Muff leads to FG

Domenique Williams muffed a punt in the second quarter, giving the Saints the ball on the ETSU 21-yard line. The defense held Limestone to a 38-yard field goal but the shutout was gone.

Big drop

Limestone’s D’Anta Fleming blew a chance at a touchdown, dropping a sure thing in the third quarter.

The fifth-year senior got behind the ETSU defense, obviously on a blown coverage. With no defender within 15 yards and a pass floating toward him, Fleming just missed the ball, which glanced off his face mask on its way to the ground.

The Saints eventually got into the end zone late in the fourth quarter when Ivan Corbin Jr. scored on a 10-yard run.

Ground game

Limestone rushed for 193 yards, and 144 of that came in the second half after the game had been decided. Jerko’ya Patton led the way with 86 yards, while Corbin had 61 and was tough to bring down late in the game.

Up next

The Bucs travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia, next Saturday for a matchup with James Madison, the defending national champion. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.