Larkins throws four TDs in Crockett romp

Larkins threw touchdown passes of 18 and 10 yards to John Kollie in the first half, and scoring passes of 17 yards to Micah Robinson and two yards to Charlie Miller in the second half.

Kollie was the game’s leading receiver with five catches for 80 yards, while his older brother, Prince Collie was the leading rusher with 13 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Britton scored the Pioneers’ final touchdown on a two-yard run.

Hancock County 30, Unaka 28

ELIZABETHTON — Friday night football was good to the last drop in Week 3 at Goddard Field.

After mounting a fourth-quarter comeback, Unaka failed to convert a two-point conversion with 55 seconds to play and fell short against Region 1-A foe Hancock County.

The Rangers trailed 30-14 in the final period, but got a 10-yard Garrett Stiltner touchdown run and two-point conversion to pull within eight. They made it a two-point game with a 55-yard halfback pass from Reid Taylor to Devon Jarrett.

Taylor and Jarrett had hooked up for a 10-yard score early in the contest. Unaka scored again when John “Boy” Ramsey found Blake Isaacs for an 18-yard TD.

Greeneville 62, Union County 7

GREENEVILLE — Cade Ballard threw for five touchdowns in a perfect passing night, leading the Greene Devils to another rout. Ballard completed all 11 of his passes for 216 yards.

Seth Crawford was Ballard’s most dangerous receiver, hauling in three passes — all for touchdowns — for 110 yards. Included in that total was a 55-yard strike. Dorien Goddard, Nathaniel Moon and Cameron Hite also caught touchdown passes.

Greeneville backup quarterback Blaine Ferguson went 4 for 4 so the Greene Devils never had an incomplete pass.

Sullivan North 38, Cosby 7

COSBY —Peyton Robinson threw three touchdown passes and the Golden Raiders were never threatened.

Robinson hit J.J. Fleenor, Zach Scott and Justin Cross for touchdowns. Fleenor added an 11-yard run for another score. Yance Dolen also scored for North.

Thursday’s Game

Unicoi County 43, North Greene 0

BAILEYTON — The Blue Devils rolled to a 30-0 lead at the end of one quarter and cruised to the win over the Huskies.

Owen Nicholson scored three touchdowns for Unicoi County, on catches of 17 and 13 yards from quarterback Brock Thompson, and on a 70-yard punt return.

Brett Strother led the rushing attack with six carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns Shane Armstrong added 49 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Blue Devils outgained the Huskies 234-48 in total offense.

Matthew Hatcher led the Unicoi defense with 11 tackles, including one in the North Greene end zone for a safety. Roby Lemmon added nine tackles (five solo).