Happy Valley wins big over Hampton

Sams was the dual-threat quarterback, going 5 of 6 for 84 yards and rushing 13 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Tittle scored three times, once on the fumble recovery from the opening kickoff and twice running the ball.

Neither team had a passing touchdown and Hampton had zero yards passing with two interceptions.

The Bulldogs’ Hunter Davenport had an off night with just 59 yards on 17 carries. Jason Russell also had 64 yards on nine carries.

Special teams and forcing turnovers were the name of the game for Happy Valley against hated rival Hampton. The Warriors pooched the opening kickoff to Hampton’s Alex Hardin. Hardin was then rocked by Josh Hyde and the ball was jarred loose. Tittle returned the fumble all the way for the opening touchdown for the Warriors.

“Special teams were huge for us tonight,” aid Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett. “We had the blocked punt and the kickoff return. We take really special pride in our special teams up here on the hill. Our defense bought into our plan and all of our coaches did a great job scheming for Hampton’s offense.”

The field-position game was unkind to the Bulldogs as they went three-and-out on their next possession. Tittle had a huge punt return for Happy Valley that started the Warrior drive inside the 10-yard line. Sams then punched it in from 2 yards away with a quarterback sneak.

Davenport could not get anything going as he had just a single yard on six carries as the first quarter came to a close. HV would score one more time before the first quarter ended as the special teams plagued the Bulldogs again. A punt was blocked, rolled into the end zone and was picked up by Sams.

The Warriors continued to roll as Sams ran it in from 6 yards away and converted the two-point conversion with a completion to Tittle to make up for the missed PAT on the last touchdown. The lead was stretched to 35-0 when Tittle scored again from 2 yards away with just over three minutes left in the second quarter.

The deficit in total yards at the half was not as indicative as the score as Happy Valley led that category 129 to Hampton’s 51. Hampton just had some bad breaks with two interceptions and bad field position.

Hampton had a promising drive early in the third quarter, but the drive when a fumbled snap from under center which Happy Valley was able to recover the fumble stalled the drive for the Bulldogs.

Tittle scored from two yards away with 5:05 left in the game to round out the scoring for Happy Valley.

“Sometimes bad things happen in games and the other team just steamrolls you,” said Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford. “We’re a young team with 14 juniors and seniors along with 35 freshman and sophomores. It’s not going to get any easier for us and we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have to get back to work and get better.”

The Warriors outgained the Bulldogs, with 263 total yards to Hampton’s 203 yards. Hampton had four turnovers with two interceptions and two lost fumbles.