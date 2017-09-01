Game weekend is here. Are you ready?

And a special game day it is, with the Buccaneers playing their first game in the new William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

To prepare, East Tennessee State University held a pep rally Friday with Buccaneers of all types: the football team was there, of course, plus cheerleaders, the dance team, marching band and Kryss Dula and Friends.

Students, faculty, administration and more gathered in front of a stage set up on the Lucille Clement lawn on the ETSU campus. The crowd cheered and let loose after the school’s first week of classes.

ETSU President Brian Noland took the stage to acknowledge all the people who made the ETSU football program possible again.

"I want to thank all of the young men in front of us, particularly those of you who came to us four years ago with a dream. Four years ago, the stadium behind us didn't exist. Four years ago, you played your first scrimmage on the practice field. I sat in a lawn chair. Look at how far we've come today," said Noland.

"I think we have one of the prettiest stadiums in the country,” said ETSU head football coach Carl Torbush. “And it's one that we can continue to add to and get better as we win more ballgames so that's a challenge to our football team to win."

To close out the pep rally, attendees cheered wildly as popular ETSU professor Kryss Dula and his band Kryss Dula and Friends took to the stage for a free paint concert sponsored by ETSU student organization Buctainment.

Kickoff for ETSU’s first football game of the 2017 season begins at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 and tailgating along with a variety of activities outside the new stadium will take place all day Saturday.

ETSU Game Day schedule: Sept. 2

8 a.m. to Game Time: Tailgating outside the stadium.

Noon: Live Music, with four local bands playing live outside the stadium in the Lucille Clement Lawn.

4:45 p.m.: Buc Walk from the Mini Dome to the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

5 p.m.: Gates open.

7 p.m.: ETSU vs. Limestone football game begins.