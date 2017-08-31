Warriors, 'Dogs meet again with much at stake

This year’s matchup could produce the same kind of tight result, and the title implications appear to be just as strong.

The Warriors play host to the Bulldogs on Friday night with kickoff set for 7:30.

Happy Valley is 1-0 on the season after beating Volunteer in Week 1. The Warriors had a bye last week.

Meanwhile, Hampton opened the season with a 42-0 win over Trinity Academy before slipping in a 20-8 loss to rival Johnson County. Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett said he expects that loss to make Hampton hungry.

“Hampton is definitely going to be motivated coming off a tough loss to a very good Johnson County team,” said Jarrett. “We expect to get their best game because of the rivalry.”

Last year this game was decided with 11.8 seconds remaining when Michael Harrah booted a 21-yard field goal for a 17-16 win.

Jarrett said the Bulldogs are once again a tough ground team.

“Hampton’s running game is very impressive,” said Jarrett. “They are extremely physical, and Hunter Davenport is one of the best in the entire area. (Quarterback) Jason Russell is also a weapon in the running game.

“Our defense will be challenged, and we must defend the entire field because they also have skilled personnel in their passing game as well. We also must be exceptional tacklers.”

Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said Happy Valley certainly has his attention.

“They are very well coached and do a great job of putting their kids in good position,” said Lunsford. “They are very athletic at the skill positions and huge up front.”

In another Region 1-2A contest, Sullivan North travels to take on Cosby.