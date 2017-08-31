Torbush ready for another ETSU milestone

He has coached at four SEC schools — Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M — as well as in the ACC at North Carolina and at Big 12 schools Baylor and Kansas.

But, he has experienced as many milestones at East Tennessee State University since taking over the program in 2013 as at any of those Power 5 schools. Another milestone awaits on Saturday, Sept. 2, when the Bucs host Limestone College at their brand new on-campus Greene Stadium.

There have been so many great moments recently with ETSU football. Where does opening the new stadium rank?

Torbush: It would be a great story just to go back to the point where ETSU said it was going to start football back. They get Fulmer involved, me involved, get the equipment, build the weight room and start using the Mini-Dome again. With everything, there is chapter after chapter. Now with the stadium, it’s a gorgeous facility and it just pops with the colors — blue, gold and trimmed in white.

With what we have right now, we have as good equipment and facilities as any FCS program. Now, we’ve got to win and you want to win them all, but I think everyone sees we’re a better football program than when we started. I hope everyone realizes that we won a lot of close ball games last year. To have a good to great year, you have to stay injury-free. But, I do feel like the nucleus of this football team, the number of guys we have coming back with experience should give us a chance to win.

You’ve coached at power 5 schools like Alabama, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. You had the great success at North Carolina. How did last year’s season with the highs and lows rank for you?

Torbush: I look back over my long career and the years I remember the most are when we struggled early in the season and got better. We kept the concentration and kept a good mental frame of mind. Quite honestly, I don’t remember as much the 9-2 or 10-1 teams because those teams, you were expected to win before you showed up. What we’ve done here is we’ve shown we’ve made improvement, and we’ve tried to do it the right way.

You came out of the gate strong with an overtime win at Kennesaw State. How did that set a tone for the season?

Torbush: It was a big, big win. The year before, we stayed with them a quarter and a half and then it got out of hand. It gave us a good breakdown on what FCS football was all about. What we did the following year, being competitive, having a chance to win and then winning, it showed a lot about where we had come as a football program.

What are your memories from the historic game at Bristol Motor Speedway, a 34-31 win over Western Carolina in ETSU’s return to the Southern Conference?

Torbush: That’s one 10 years from now, everyone will still be excited about. I have the tire, the trophy and the posters of the game they had. That will be one of the best memories I will ever have as a football coach. It was such a special environment and to do what we did after falling behind 21-3, that was as good as it gets.

What was it like to beat a nationally-ranked Samford team in the season’s final game?

Torbush: In my opinion, that was a game which we did exactly what we needed to do to win. Offensively, we moved the ball methodically and ran time off the clock. Defensively, we got off the field on third down. Obviously, we won the time of possession, stayed right with them and pulled it off at the end. We got into field goal range and won it where we didn’t give them a chance to get the ball back. All three of the wins, we mentioned were big wins.”

In between those big wins, there were some tough losses. The performances against VMI and Furman were low points of the season. How did the team rebound from those games?

Torbush: One thing our coaches did was keeping them focused on one game and playing the next ball game. Those games, we just didn’t play like we needed to play. We’re the type of football team, we have to play at our best to have a chance in every game. Now, the goal is to be a team good enough to be in every game in the fourth quarter. This group of freshmen we’ve signed is the best group on the hoof, but the older guys are so much better, especially on the line. If we can win the close ball games and be injury-free … Everybody has to understand that we have an extremely tough schedule. And our team has to understand in this league, you have to play your best every game or you will get beat.”

Your staff includes offensive coordinator Mike O’Cain, who has been one of your closest friends and fiercest rivals. How do you complement each other?

Torbush: We’ve known each other since about 1982. The first time I got to spend any time with him, I thought how he was such a great guy. Then, we became rivals when he was at NC State and I was at Carolina. When we both became the head coach at those places, it was a tough rivalry. Then, I moved to (Texas) A&M and he went to Clemson. To be able to hire a guy with his expertise and abilities, he’s the perfect counter-ego of mine. As a defensive coach, I tend to get hyper and a little over excited at times. Mike stays level all the time, and the players truly enjoy being around him. He’s really a right-hand man for me.”

The quarterback position is so critical to a team’s success. What can you say about Austin Herink?

Torbush: He will be a great college football coach or a great administrator in the future. His demeanor and personality, he’s very mature, upbeat and positive. It’s hard to get him down. If I had to pick out the leader on our football team, he’s that guy. He’s throwing the ball well, running the ball well and our players respond to him. He can put me down on a job resume any time in the future because I believe in him. If you have a son, he’s what you want your son to turn out like.