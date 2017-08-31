State-of-the-art video board will keep fans informed, entertained

But nobody — not even ETSU coach Carl Torbush — will be busier than Steven May.

May, ETSU’s network video coordinator, will split time between two jobs on game day.

First and foremost, he’s in charge of the large video board that will keep fans at the stadium informed and, hopefully, entertained.

“We’re looking forward to it,” May said. “It’s lot of work but I enjoy it.”

In addition to being the only scoreboard and game clock in the stadium, the board will keep fans up to date on the down and distance and other pertinent information in addition to showing the team’s intro video, highlights, in-game prompts for fans and animated graphics.

“It’s the newest LED panels that they make, so it’s going to be really good quality,”May said. “Some people say ‘HD,’ but when you’re dealing with video boards, it’s not really ‘HD,’ but it’s really sharp.”

The actual board is 45 feet wide by 25 feet tall and is held by two 28-foot posts.

“It’s going to be plenty of big enough for everybody to see,” May said. “It’s going to be bright, so at the first night game, it’s going to be really bright.”

The board has been tested in daylight and at night to gauge the necessary brightness for each game. After Saturday’s opener against Limestone College, all the other home games will be played during the day.

“The LEDs each have a little bit of a shade on them,” May said, “so they’ll be easy to see even in the sunlight. And with the way the stadium is built, everybody should be looking at it from a good angle.”

Much of May’s time will be spent coordinating the stream for ESPN3. Every game will be available on that platform for the first time ever.

“I’ll be going back and forth,”May said. “I’ll be in the trailer of ESPN3 and I’ll be coming to the video board, too, so if there are any issues, I’ll be around.”

Much of the work for the video board will be done in the week leading up to the game.

“Everything will be ready,” he said.

May graduated from ETSU in 2003, the year the school dropped football. He was working at Southern Miss when the opportunity for him to return to his alma mater arose.

“That’s one of the reasons I came back,” he said. “I’ve been doing video boards for 10 years. I love dealing with video boards. There’s a game going on, but the video board is the entertainment for the fans.”