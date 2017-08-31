Q&A with ETSU President on new stadium opening

How does it feel to finally see this stadium come to fruition?

To go from idea to the infancy of a program to watch the great things that Coach Torbush, his coaching staff and the young men have done over the past few years to opening last season with a win against Kennesaw State and to closing last season with a win against Samford, to now be knocking on the doorsteps of opening the stadium, I think it is just a sense of sheer amazement at how quickly time has passed. It seems like yesterday that (we) were talking about the possibility (of football coming back) and then meeting with the student body's president. It happened quickly, but when you look back at images, you realize that we done a lot in a short period of time.

Do you consider reestablishing ETSU football one of your top achievements?

I look at it differently. It's not anything that I've done. I'm a small piece to a big puzzle. I've had the opportunity to work with a lot of really talented people, who've brought this from idea to where it is today. I'm proud of the people I've had the honor to work with. The people who deserve the accolades are (former Athletic Director) Dr. (Richard) Sander and (Athletic Director) Scott Carter. (When) I hired Dr. Sander, I know exactly where I was when I placed the call. I said, 'Doc, would you be willing to do this?' He is a man who has lived in Johnson City for 4.5 years, left his family in Richmond to sacrifice for the university. Scott Carter, an alum, left a great job in Knoxville to come serve his university. They're the two individuals, who every day of the week, breathed this and made it possible. I'm just a small piece to this bigger puzzle.

Discuss the benefit/cost ratio of building the stadium?

A couple things on the stadium. The location and the design, those two elements were intentional. I had the opportunity a long time ago to attend the ETSU/Marshall game. The one where Randy Moss was at the (Mini Dome) and it was the largest crowd ever. That was a nice environment, but the Dome is not an optimal place to watch a football game. The sidelines are bad, the sound is unique and there is just something that didn't altogether make sense about playing football indoors in September and October.

When we made the decision to launch football, we did it knowing all along that it was going to take the development of a new stadium. That location is critical because it tied all the pieces of the campus together. Our hope is that folks who had the opportunity to watch ETSU games in the '50s and '60s in our outdoor stadium. (The new stadium) has a lot of the (same) characteristics as that outdoor stadium. It looks like it has been there for a long time, like this is where the stadium should have been if you planned it out 50 years ago.

With that came some need for additional investments. Dr. Sander, Scott Carter, we've all worked hard to build support within the community and the business sector for the stadium.

We've built the stadium without a drop of state support. It's all been from the business community, alumni, students and the region as a whole.

The stadium is going to be, when it's done, more than just a football stadium. We're hopeful that there could be mixed use. The Musket Bowl (David Crockettt v Daniel Boone) used to be played on our campus a long time ago. We'd love to see that back. We're going to have student activities there. There is a student event scheduled for the beginning of October in the stadium.

But we're hopeful that it can really play a vibrant role towards creating a culture and campus that is engaged internally, as well as externally. This was never about football by itself.

Plenty of attention is centered around the football team, but talk about the work being done with ETSU's Marching Bucs.

The work Dr. (Joe) Moore has done with the band, he's the unsung hero of the whole show. To go from zero students to 200 and some students, a full brass section and a full drum line, the marching band--in many respects--has been the star of the show. I can't say enough about Dr. Moore and the entire Music Department, who created everything we enjoy on a fall day from scratch. This is more than just about football.

Talk about how this new stadium will change homecoming for years to come.

It provides the opportunity for homecoming to occur during the fall. This year it's the first week of October. But, the chance for alumni to return to campus, to have their children walk campus where they made memories (and) to celebrate all the things that you celebrate within a community on those days and weekends. So (it provides) the chance for our students to build new traditions and for the alumni to relive memories from their time on campus. That's kind of what homecoming is all about. There is nothing more beautiful than East Tennessee in the fall when the leaves begin to change.

How has this stadium sparked alumni support?

We have more than 90,000 alumni across the country, and we have a very passionate set of alumni who are interested in the things that happen on campus, are active and engaged.

I think, as you look to the things that have changed over the course of the past three years, I'm making reference to the new logo, the new "E." You got to think four years ago, that thing didn't even exist. Think about how difficult it was to find anything related to the institution in a store, in a market or in a mall across the Tri-Cities. Now, everywhere you look, you see the "E" on hats, t-shirts, cars and flags. So to think all of that has come to fruition in a four-year time period is a reflection of the support that the region has for the institution.

That support, I don't want to say was energized because of football. I think a lot of things has led to that energy. I think the establishment of the Center for the Arts and the partnership with Johnson City have led to that energy. Coach (Steve) Forbes and the basketball team have led to that energy. There is a whole lot that's just come together at once and it's been a lot of fun to see that happen.

What is the plan to keep football viable and prevent what happened in the early 2000's when the program was discontinued?

The fact the program exists because of the support in the community and (from) students makes it a little different than it was before. It's here because people rallied to the cause and made the impossible possible. I think we've got the right coaches (who've) built the right culture.

Coach Carl (Torbush) could have taken an approach that would have allowed us to win a ton of games the first year, but once all those transfers departed from the institution, we'd have to start all over again. He's gone about this the right way, slow and steady wins the race. He's built a solid foundation. I'm confident the foundation he's established and the manner he's gone about establishing that foundation is going to allow us to be successful. Are we going to win the Southern Conference championship every year? I hope so, but I think it's more important that each year we ensure that the student athletes who begin their journey at the institution graduate.

What is the future of the Mini Dome?

The Dome is great building. I'd like to put new turf in the Dome to allow us to hold indoor marching band competitions and a few other things there. Maybe resurface some of the tennis courts in the Dome so we could use those for indoor events.

Most institutions would trade places with us in a heartbeat to have an indoor practice facility and multi-purpose facility like we have in the Dome. We're not going to tear it down. We just put a new roof on it a few years ago. Maybe we could put some new turf in it, but we're never going to play football in it again.