Johnson County edges Chuckey-Doak, 14-13

Edging Chuckey-Doak 14-13 on Thursday night, the visiting Longhorns scored on a fake punt and withstood a pair of fourth-quarter scoring threats in the Region 1-3A opener for both teams.

Johnson County moved to 3-0 on the year, with the Black Knights slipping to 1-2.

With 2:33 left in the opening half, less than two minutes after the Knights tied the game at 7, Longhorns punter Jared Kimble threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Lane.

Kimble’s ensuing extra point was huge because Doak missed a PAT attempt following Conner Smith’s 1-yard, third-quarter scoring run.

The Knights failed on two fourth-quarter field-goal tries. The first, from 32 yards away, was off the mark, and a 36-yard attempt with 48 seconds to go was blocked by Tyler Norris.

Quarterback Nathan Arnold’s 15-yard run on third-and-8 enabled JC to run out the clock.

Johnson County, which had an early touchdown (37 yards) negated by penalty, took a 7-0 first-quarter lead on Bud Icenhour’s 1-yard TD run and a Kimble PAT.

C-D pulled even when Peyton Fletcher scored from 9 yards out and Brian Alvarez split the uprights.

Norris totaled 14 tackles while teammate Hayden Osborne collected 13 stops, including two behind the line of scrimmage, and a fumble recovery.

R.J. Snyder added 10 tackles for the ’Horns, with Zack Eller (interception) and Jimmy Bower (fumble recovery) accounting for takeaways.